Blac Chyna Shared Some Weird Photoshopped Snaps

Blac Chyna shared some awkward photoshopped snaps on Instagram. The reality star shows off almost everything in the outrageously high-cut swimming costume.

Some of her 16.4million fans insisted she must have edited her photographs because her “cooch was damn small”. Not to mention impossibly tiny waist and disproportionally big hips. “Ain’t no way in hell her cooch dat damn small…:, one fan wrote, leading the troops.

The star modeled a swimming costume which only had a strip of material barely covering her belly button to her more intimate parts putting her tattoos on full display.

Chyna posted: “What I wanted to do was to paint sunlight on the side of a house”. “This is just… not normal, not natural”, “Looks like she duct tape that coochie”, were just some of the comments.