Kardashian Clan Accused Of Racism By Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna (32) sued the entire famous fam back in October 2017, claiming that they interfered with her one-season series “Rob & Chyna”, causing it to be canceled. This allegedly caused her substantial damages and deprived her of “due process”. Now she’s claiming that had she been white, this never would have happened.

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani said in a statement: “No one at NBCUniversal ever informed Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of severely beating Rob. Next, without Chyna’s knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of her daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives that they needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ based on the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob”.

She also detailed more about how race allegedly played a role in the way the situation unfolded: “Had Chyna been a white reality TV star, rather than the ‘unicorn’ black reality TV star, [Jenner] either never would have been made in the first place or her false accusation would have been quickly investigated by E! and NBCUniversal and proven false”.

The attorney for the “Lashed Cosmetics” founder also urged the company to diversity its executives to “reflect the diversity of its talent” claiming that three white “executive-level decision-makers at the E! Network and NBCUniversal … completely denied any due process to their black reality TV star regarding the fate of Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna”.