BitDownloader -How to Use it

Sometimes it can be very frustrating when it comes to downloading videos and music from the Internet. There are many sites where you can download music and videos, but only a few are really good.

We’ve found a great site where you can download YouTube videos, and enjoy your favorite songs, or watch your favorite videos on your PC, laptop, or tablet and mobile phone, even if you are offline. And this is the fastest and free YouTube downloader out there. If you want to learn how to easily use it, keep reading this article.

BitDownloader is easy to use and it’s totally free. With it, you can without much hassle download videos from YouTube and save them on your devices so you can watch them whenever you like. This way you will have all of your favorite videos in one place, and you will be able to access them at any time. It comes in handy when you are traveling somewhere and you know that the Internet connection will be weak, or if you want to watch something on a flight.

Another great thing about it is that you can use it on any device, Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS. And the best part, YouTube isn’t the only place from where you can download videos, you can do it also from Facebook, Instagram, V Live, and a lot of other platforms.

How To Download Videos on Your Devices

This can’t be any easier, in just a few steps, everything is done.

What do you need to do:

You need to copy the link of the YouTube video, or any other video you want to download. Once you copy the link, you need to paste that link into the search box that is at the top of the page on the website. After you’ve pasted the link, press the Download button, or just simply press the Enter key.Now the website searches for all the available videos and displays the available downloads to you.

The final step you need to do is to press the right click on the Download link and choose Save As/Download, and the video will be saved to your device.

That’s not all, this website provides you with a tool to convert videos from YouTube format to MP4 and many other formats. It’s absolutely free and safe to use, you don’t have to worry about all those annoying things that you see and encounter on other websites.

There is no need for additional software, you don’t need to download anything or install anything on your devices, just easily visit the website and do everything there.

If you are sick and tired of using YouTube for watching and listening to your favorite content you should definitely try this downloader, and you won’t be disappointed. This way you can enjoy music, shows and everything else you like to watch and listen without interruption from annoying ads and similar things.