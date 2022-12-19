Bitcoin Casino Guide – Selecting A Worthy Coin-based Gaming Home

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are continuously growing in popularity. However, the reality is that they still only occupy a small share of the online gambling market, and no famous BTC casino sites have made their way into the mainstream consciousness. Stake.com, thanks to its partnership agreement with music phenom Drake and the UFC, is the closest thing to a well-known Bitcoin gambling platform. Thus, because of the fact that crypto gambling is still an unfamiliar landscape for many, tracking down the best cryptocurrency casino platforms is not as easy as one would initially think. That is why the criteria presented below are something that everyone should factor in when looking at Bitcoin casinos, trying to find one that meets their needs and tickles their fancy.

Legal Oversight & Data Protection

The best Bitcoin casino sites at cryptocasinos.net are overseen by various reputable regulators and organizations. Their actions do not go unchecked, as they get licensed and monitored by government-established bodies, ones founded in the nations from where they operate. For example, a decent number of active Bitcoin casinos run their business from the Caribbean country of Curacao. They do this because it has four internet gambling regulators and low tax requirements for income earned abroad. Thus, it is super profitable for crypto casino operators to get headquartered here. They opt to get licensed by one of the four Curacao master license holders, which oversee their day-to-day activities and ensure that they are financially stable enough to offer their services. Of course, Curacao-based regulation does not match the quality monitoring provided by the UKGC. But eGaming Curacao and Gaming Curacao licenses are somewhat on par with those issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Dozens of highly-credible unlicensed Bitcoin casino sites exist on the Web. But the primary reason gamblers should opt to use regulated ones is that they mandate their licensees implement high-end SSL encryption, have adequate firewalls, and adhere to modern data protection laws.

Payment Variety & Processing Speed

Despite what some people think, most Bitcoin casinos do not exclusively deal with cryptos. They also allow fiat payment options, such as credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and e-wallet payments. They do this to cast a wider net, appealing to as many gamblers as possible.

For the uninformed, credit/debit card transactions take around three to five working days to process at most gambling sites, with e-wallet transfers happening in twenty-four hours at best. The benefits of blockchain technology are that these wait times get cut down to under an hour for most cryptos, and a select number of few process them in seconds. That said, it is vital that Bitcoin casino users check the terms and conditions page of the selected platform to learn of any potential pitfalls in the withdrawal process, such as rollovers connected to removing funds from their accounts.

Promotional Diversity & Attractiveness

No one should join a BTC casino that has no or few promotions. Welcome bonuses consisting of a deposit match, with potential several free spins on given slots thrown in for good measure, are more or less the industry standard. Such deals are par the course for the fiat gaming sphere, and they have also made their way onto Bitcoin casinos, which also look to spice things up by providing cashback, reload promos, loyalty systems, and more.

It is essential to point out that if a hybrid site offers fiat and crypto promotions, the latter will always be the more generous of the pair. That is so because cryptocurrency transfers do not get overseen by financial institutions such as banks, and operators have more leeway in delivering super attractive promos featuring loads of free-play coins.

Gaming Variety

Same as with bonuses, the more games a Bitcoin casino has, the better. It is now fairly standard for these hubs to boast game catalogs whose numbers reach several thousand titles. That is so because those with Curacao licenses do not have to follow strict technical testing criteria like the UKGC obligates. Still, these products get tested for fairness by independent third-party agencies like eCOGRA, iTech Labs, and TST. That guarantees to players that they are 100% fair. Yet, due to Curacao facilitating a lower barrier to entry for providers, Bitcoin casinos operating from these countries can team up with dozens of them, swelling their product count dramatically.

Having access to a robust selection of games from established providers makes the difference between a premium and mediocre site. And top-end platforms must be transparent about the specifications of the products they host. That entails them listing their RTPs, variance, and max exposure settings.

Responsible Betting & Customer Care

These days, gambling companies get pressured into promoting responsible gambling. That may not be the best thing for their bottom line, but the sector as a whole has decided that this is in players’ best interest. Therefore, regulators obligate operators to post links to problem gambling organizations. Those looking after their user pool truly, have created decided self-exclusion schemes. And they allow gamblers to set session/loss/deposit limits inside their profile pages.

Delivering terrific customer service is another way companies show that they care about their customers. Today, live chat windows that function 24/7 are the norm and the first aid choice for virtually everyone. Email support is still there, and some sites go the extra mile by supplying phone help. That is not very common, as most brands like to rely on the golden support trifecta of live chat, email aid, and a dedicated FAQ page. In all honesty, that is enough for most if these are of respectable quality.

Gambling Secrecy

Regardless of what gets said, Know Your Customer identity verification procedures have not squeezed out the possibility of playing games of chance over the internet entirely. That is still possible as licensed platforms select to ignore these policies or only implement them if a gambler engages in suspicious activities or asks to withdraw a sizeable amount. Moreover, unregulated provably fair Bitcoin casino sites do not care where users come from or how much they withdraw. They are 100% crypto-based and run their business on a good faith basis with their clientele. Many have survived utilizing this approach for around a decade, and they are unlikely to anywhere any time soon. Thus, they are a decent choice for those looking to play rudimentary games in secret.

Summing Up

When selecting a Bitcoin casino, one should note if the considered hub has a license. If it has a wealth of bonuses and games, does it promote responsible gaming, complete with offering various account measures on this topic, and does it take care of its players, letting them bet anonymously? If it does have most of these things, it is a hub one should explore joining. And when one creates an account with a select Bitcoin gambling platform, it is paramount that these individuals always wager responsibly, betting only what they can afford to lose.