Birthday Present Ideas for Your Single Friend – 2020 Guide

Maybe it sounds easy when it comes to choosing the right gift for your friend, especially if that person is someone that you know for a long time. However, since the market is full of various products, you could find yourself in a dilemma about the right birthday present for your friend.

There are many solutions, and the best one should be something that would cheer that person up. If you are close to your friend and know his taste, many products can be related to that person’s interests. You can choose from products that are related to fitness, fashion, fun, or tech industry.

However, if your friend is single, you could cheer him up a little more, and buy him something more personal and exceptional. You can visit fansdolls.com, where you can find something that would surely fix the mood of your single friend.

Furthermore, the first thing that you should know before buying your single friend is what drives him the most, and in this article, we are going to present to you some of the most interesting presents from various areas of interest that you can choose for your single friend.

Lushy Wino Wine Glasses

When you know that your single friend loves to enjoy a glass of some good wine, buying a glass with some funny quote on it represents a great choice, especially if a person that will receive a gift has a sense of humor.

Lushy Wino Wine Glasses has various products with all kinds of quotes on them, such as Be Kind, Re-Wine, or I am not Slurring my words, I am speaking in cursive. You can order this glass online, for the price of around 15 dollars.

Nutribullet

If a person that you are buying a gift loves healthy food and lives a healthy life, you couldn’t go wrong with buying them a high-quality blender that Nutribullet represents. This product is one of the most popular brands in the world when it comes to affordable mixers and blenders.

On the other side, you could make a little joke with your friend if he is someone who needs a healthier life and activity and buy him Nutribullet as a hint. Of course, under the condition that he will understand your gift as a joke, and to not get insulted.

Tarte Tartelette Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

If you are choosing a gift for your single female friend, one of the best choices would be to buy her some cosmetics, like Eyeshadow Palette from Tarte Tartelette. Many people find this product very good, with its nine shades of matte and three micro-shimmer shades.

This is also a fun way to tell her to dress up, get her to make up, and get out a little more. Moreover, this cosmetics product has high quality and does not contain any gluten, mineral oil, parabens, and other additives that could do more harm for the face than good. The price of around 40 dollars makes it also quite affordable.

ZonLi Queen-Size Weighted Blanket

For a person who loves to stay at home throughout the whole day and enjoy in front of a TV with his favorite cup of tea or coffee, the queen size blanket is something that would make his life even more comfortable and will represent a perfect birthday gift.

The queen size blanket from ZonLi is made from 100 percent cotton and has a dimension of 60 x 80 inches. But you can also choose from other dimensions, where the biggest one is 80 x 87 inches. The price of the biggest one is around 120 dollars.

My Bucket List Book

In the sea of various products that you can choose as a birthday gift, buying a bucket list book is an interesting way to tell your single friend to live his life more actively and task himself with new assignments that would make his life more exciting.

In the My Bucket List Book, he can write his plans or something that would later motivate him for some changes that would help him to advance and enhance his experience. 101 questions in this book can motivate people and inspire them to make some positive changes in their life.

Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

The Silk Fiber Lash Mascara from Mia Adora is another great cosmetics product that would be a great birthday gift for your female friend. You can also make a little joke about how she should take a little more attention to her look since she is single. Anyway, she will be surprised with this eyelash for sure.

This product has a high-quality, even though it is much cheaper than most similar types of eyelashes. You can buy this product online for the price of only around 20 dollars. Also, you can find the all-in-one set, with additional gluten-free mascara, and flick stick, for less than 40 dollars.

14-Karat Gold Locket Charm Necklace

If your single friend loves wearing jewels, it would be a perfect birthday gift for her if you buy her a Locket Charm Necklace made of 14-Karat Gold. This product is very popular among women from all around the world since it goes perfectly with both some ceremonial dress and the usual everyday clothes.

The chain is made of a solid brace which is filled with a 14-Karat gold and has a minimalistic and retro design. The price of this product is around 15 dollars, and it would take only one or two days for delivery.

Kari Traa Rose Half-Zip Baselayer

It is not easy to choose clothes for someone else, but if you know what their taste is, along with interest in wearing something more unusual and colorful, this half-zip base layer would be a perfect birthday present.

This piece of clothes from Kari Traa is made from 100 percent merino wool, and Kari, who is now a designer, is an ex-Olympian skier who came up with the idea to design something that would fit perfectly and make you comfortable, along with the stylish look.