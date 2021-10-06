Binge-Worthy BBC Dramas Available to Watch on iPlayer this Weekend

When it comes to movie updates, all eyes are on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but this year BBC iPlayer service continues to offer a small but diversified selection of movies and films to binge-watch.

Bloodlands, The Bodyguard, Normal People and Doctor Foster, – it’s fair to say that we’re a nation who enjoys a good TV drama. But what about the new BBC movies and drama set to air in 2021, which will debut this year and beyond and are available in iPlayer as well.

Well, despite the fact that BBC iPlayer in only accessible within UK, there's nothing to worry about because a VPN will make sure you don't miss the new releases this year on BBC iPlayer.

So, without further ado, welcome to the BBC iPlayer movies and shows list with the most recent statistics from the BBC. Let’s dive in!

Alma’s Not Normal

Alma strives to get her life back on track after a recent break-up. It won’t be simple, though, because I have no employment, no qualifications, and a mile-wide rebellious streak. Alma’s heroin-addicted mother has been sectioned for arson, and her vampish Grandma Joan refuses to have anything to do with it.

When Sophie Willon’s comedy aired its pilot last year, that was the starting point, and the full series doesn’t flinch either, delving deeper into the unusually dark subject matter with a shrewd, amazingly sharp script and a strikingly sincere performance from Willan – especially when she’s trying to muster enthusiasm for her job as a “sandwich artist.”

Ridley

Ridley Road is a 1962 film about Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey), a Jewish hairdresser from Manchester who quits her controlling parents and travels to London in quest of her true love, Jack Morris (Tom Varey). Her uncle, the gruff Soly Malinovsky (Eddie Marsan), and Soly’s wife Nancy urge her not to go to Ridley Road, Jack’s last address (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

Vivien, remains in London and is shocked to learn that Jack has gone missing while working undercover to infiltrate Colin Jordan’s neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement (Rory Kinnear). Vivien resolves to go undercover to find Jack with the help of the anti-fascist 62 Group, commanded by Soly and Nancy.

Vigil

Do you enjoy Line of Duty? Have you had enough of Bodyguard? Well, good news: the creators of both series have teamed up to create Vigil, a new submarine thriller! Suranne Jones, who starred in Gentleman Jack, plays DCI Amy Silva. When a link arises between the inexplicable disappearance of a fishing boat and a death on a nuclear submarine, Silva is summoned.

he Navy and British security agencies clashed as a result of the two occurrences. While Silva conducts an investigation at sea, Amy’s old colleague and flame, DS Kirsten Longacre (The Good Fight’s Rose Leslie), searches for fresh clues on land. And what she uncovers is a plot that puts Britain’s nuclear deterrent at jeopardy.

Ordeal by Innocence

The Agatha Christie classic is adapted by Sarah Phelps and takes place over the Christmas season of 1954. Rachel Argyll (Anna Chancellor), a wealthy philanthropist, is assassinated at her family’s Sunny Point home. Jack Argyll (Anthony Boyle), her adopted son, is arrested for her murder. He defends his innocence strongly.

The great cast includes Bill Nighy, Matthew Goode, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Luke Treadaway, and the result is a riveting maze of truth and falsehoods, each sold with convincing, dark, and bitter chemistry amongst a far from functional family, thanks to a last-minute reshot part from Christian Cooke.

Strictly Come Dancing: Season 19

For the 19th edition of the BBC’s dancing extravaganza, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse are back alongside new judge Anton Du Beke – and, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman still on fizzy hosting duties and Nina Wadia, AJ Odudu, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Adam Peaty among the contestants, it’s set to provide the same kind.

The Serpent

This suspense thriller is based on the true story of Charles Sobhraj, a serial killer (nicknamed “The Serpent“) who preyed on Western tourists in the 1970s and became one of Interpol’s most sought individuals.

The story revolves around Charles Sobhraj, a psychopath, robber, and master of disguise, was the prime suspect in the unsolved deaths of up to 20 young Western backpackers on the “hippie trail” through Thailand, India, and Nepal in 1975 and 1976. Charles Sobhraj, one of the most elusive criminals of the twentieth century, eluded authorities all across the world, and by 1976, he had arrest orders on three continents.

Final Words

Now you know the top new releases on BBC that are available on iPlayer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab yourself a popcorn and enjoy this weekend binge-watching these amazing shows and movies that you would never want to miss!

So, after watching these shows let me know what you think is the best pick of them all.