Bindi Irwin Slammed By Trolls For Getting Married Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The couple had rushed down the aisle yesterday in the gardens in Australia Zoo, in Queensland, just as Prime Minister Scott Morrison enforced restrictions on weddings with more than five people.

Bindi (21) who is the daughter of the late great Steve Irwin, and her husband Chandler (23), chose not to have any guests present. But despite doing the right thing they were still criticized on Twitter for going ahead with their wedding.

Social media critics were accusing Bindi and Chandler of trying to “beat the ban” by having a big wedding, when in fact they held a very small ceremony.

We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe”. Still, there was an outrage on social media with allegations that Bindi and Chandler are setting a bad example.

“How’s that social distancing working for you? Nice umbrella cluster.”

“How many people will get #COVID-19 from this wedding?”, were some of the comments.

Steve and Terri the knot in her hometown of Eugene, Oregon, on June 4, 1992, a year after meeting in Australia. Steve tragically died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. Terri raised Bindi and her younger brother, Robert, now 16, as a single mother. She has never remarried.