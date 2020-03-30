Boxing Star Suspended After Posting Video On How To Beat Women

Boxing rising star Billy Joe Saunders, who’s supposed to fight Canelo Alvarez in May, has been suspended after posting a controversial video on social media where he talks about hitting women. Super middleweight champ claims the video was meant to be a joke but the British Boxing Board of Control didn’t find it funny.

If she’s coming at you, spitting a little bit of venom in your face….and you explode! Bam! On the chin. That should do the trick”, boxer explained.

Fight fans are angry over Billy Joe Saunders post video on how to hit women… pic.twitter.com/l0LCXW0qZ1 — The Glove Touch (@ThatlongSchlong) March 29, 2020

“The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer’s license pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible”, the organization said in a statement.