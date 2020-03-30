Boxing Star Suspended After Posting Video On How To Beat Women

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: RTE

Boxing rising star Billy Joe Saunders, who’s supposed to fight Canelo Alvarez in May, has been suspended after posting a controversial video on social media where he talks about hitting women. Super middleweight champ claims the video was meant to be a joke but the British Boxing Board of Control didn’t find it funny.

Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter

If she’s coming at you, spitting a little bit of venom in your face….and you explode! Bam! On the chin. That should do the trick”, boxer explained.

“The British Boxing Board of Control having considered comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media have suspended his boxer’s license pending a hearing under the Board’s misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible”, the organization said in a statement.

Image source: BloodyElbow.com

 

 

