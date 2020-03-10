Billie Eilish Takes Her Shirt Off In Concert Video

Mary McFarren
Image source: cnn.com

Billie Eilish is known for her signature style of dressing in baggy clothes, but now she has removed her shirt in a short film. In the video, she can be seen slowly unzipping her top while her voice-over says: “I feel your stares, your disapproval.”

She then removes her top as the voice-over outlines the impossibility of pleasing everyone as a young female artist, the crowd screaming all the while.

She says: “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut.”

