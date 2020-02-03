Billie Eilish – The Vegan Who Won Five Grammys!

Teenage star Billie Eilish has recently won five Grammy awards, and you don’t have to be teenager or vegan to be intrigued about that new girl. Well, she’s not that new, she first gained media attention in 2016 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud. She was only 15.

Besides the different music she makes and her young age, the artist is influencing more than just the music scene. Eilish is a vocal advocate of the vegan movement and is inspiring millions to give cruelty-free living a try.

Last year, Eilish took to Instagram to raise awareness about animal cruelty in the dairy industry. She shared footage of the undercover dairy investigation. The video showed farm workers punching, dragging, and throwing calves. The calves are separated from their mothers within days or hours of being born. Workers left dead calves in a heap, hidden away from the public.

On that Instagram story, she wrote:

“I keep my mouth shut most of the time about this because I believe everyone should do, eat, and say whatever they want… and I don’t feel the need to shove what I believe in anyone’s face, but man… if you can watch the videos that I just posted and not give a [expletive] that it’s YOU contributing by LITERALLY EATING the creatures that are being fully tortured just for your pleasure. I feel sorry for you.”

As the cruelty-free lifestyle is taking its best chances in 2020, she made her vegan fans happy and inspired and intrigued ones who are not (yet).

The vegan movement is rapidly rising in the USA and Europe, and two major dairy farms in the USA file for bankruptcy in the last two months. The livestock mass industry is one of the largest pollutants in the world nowadays, and it is one of the major culprits of global warming, as the activists state.

“Help the world. I try”, she said to her auditorium of 50 million followers.