Billie Eilish Says She Enjoys Isolation, Away From People

Billie Eilish has been working on new music during her time in quarantine, the singer told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on May 8th.

“We’ve been in the ‘stu,’ which just means Finneas’ basement, basically. We actually, we wrote a whole song in its entirety—an entire song, which is kind of rare for us. I really love it. It was like exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it.”

She goes on to talk about the song they wrote a couple of weeks ago, and how she can’t sing it just yet. Billie also commented about the current situation with everyone isolating, and how she feels great about it despite the fact that she’s not seeing her friends or family: “I feel like there’s this kind of thing that I feel like is floating around of like you’re supposed to be missing people. You’re supposed to be missing this person and be missing people in general. I kind of have this feeling of like, I miss my really close friends, I miss people, of course I do, but I also at the same time am liking the space.”