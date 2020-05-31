Billie Eilish Is Fed Up With “All Lives Matter”: “This Is Not About You!”

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police this past week, tons of enraged Americans have taken to the streets to protest these injustices. As is often the case when a black person is murdered by police, the All Lives Matter crowd suddenly came out of the woodwork.



It’s for this reason that Billie Eilish decided to use her “enormous platform” to passionately explain why she supports Black Lives Matter, and why all her followers should too.

“You are privileged whether you like it not,” Billie continues, addressing the predominantly white All Lives Matter preachers. “Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling..and still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize & nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin colour!! You are privileged!! If all lives matter why are black people killed just for being black?”, the 18-year old Grammy winner continued. She concluded her statement with the hashtag #justiceforgeorgefloyd.