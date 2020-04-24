Bill Gates Splashes $43M For The Perfect Pandemic Hideaway In CA

The billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have purchased an exquisite beach house outside San Diego splashing out on $43 million for an oceanfront mansion in the coastal town of Del Mar, CA. Gates’ net worth is $103B, which means he spent 0.04% of his fortune.

The luxurious six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot home was sold to the Gates family by Madeleine Pickens, a former wife of the billionaire oil baron T. Boone Pickens. The home originally landed on the market for $48 million in January 2019.

According to the listing details, the house is well-known as a city landmark and is considered “one of the most prominent coastal contemporary beach homes on the West Coast”.