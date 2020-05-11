New FashionNova Micro Bikini, Leaves Fans Baffled

Although many of us postponed or canceled plans for this summer, retailers are still eager to share their bikinis and swimsuits. Among them is LA-based brand Fashion Nova who recently revealed a sneak-peak of s bikini from their summer collection.

The teeny bikini, which has been shared with Fashion Nova’s 18million Instagram followers has left fans wondering about the raunchy design.

Although the top is the same size as many other brands’ triangle bikini styles, the bottoms couldn’t be tinier. The post received more than 54,000 likes but fans were quick to point out the flaws in Fashion Nova’s latest bikini with some hilarious reactions.

“Idk if this should be censored or not”, “The bottoms look like a gum wrapper” or “Is the bottom on backward?” were just some of the comments.