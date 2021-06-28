6 Biggest Problems in eCommerce All Businesses Face

Every person that wants to buy something uses websites to see what their favorite store has in offer and what other alternatives does he have. Since we live in the modern era where everything is online and digitalized, we don’t need to make trips to the physical stores anymore. Instead, we can find what we need and order it, saving time, and with some deals saving money as well.

If you are an eCommerce business owner, you will have to adapt to your customers’ needs in order to satisfy them and step up from the competition. Some people are feeling safe to buy in this way and some are still skeptical so you will have to make sure that you make them feel safe and ensure their safe use of their card. As there are problems in every business, it goes the same for this one, so we will go through some of the biggest ones.

Ensuring the safety of using your eCommerce site

Every person that is intending to buy something online feels a little bit anxious when having to pay because we have all heard of card scams and we are afraid that we will lose all our money. To feel safe, the customer has to have an impression that your site is legit and that is completely safe. To keep the safety on a higher level you will need to think of some kind of security to provide protection from any kind of attack that you might face during your work. Not that this attack will directly make you lose resources, but it might also take your customers away.

Be better than your competitors

If you want to be successful and secure your place on the market for your products, you will need to offer something better than the others. You can step up from your competitors in many different ways whether that is just better help service, better design, faster processing of their orders, faster shipping, and most importantly better price and quality.

These are some of the most essential things every eCommerce store has to work on. Add a solid marketing strategy with that and you have a recipe for success as suggested by www.1digitalagency.com.

Improving the experience of the clients

This can be done in many different ways but is essential to be done whatsoever. You need satisfied customers to keep the business alive. If you don’t pay attention to your clients, your competition will take them away from you. First of all, you will need your website to be really easy to navigate so they can browse and choose whatever they need.

You might want to invest in a co-browsing option to maximize their experience because that option will make their shopping much easier because of the help that the sellers provide. This might be a key factor in why your business will do better than your competitions.

If you managed to take your customer’s emails you can write to them offering discounts and sales, that way they will feel better about themselves since they found a way to get your products for a more affordable price making their experience way better than on the other sites.

Customers leaving full shopping carts

This is a problem that every eCommerce business has come up with and there are several reasons for this. Maybe your shopping cart is not working properly and people are quitting because they are frustrated with that. Or your site might be too complicated for some people to finish their order. The solution for this problem is to invest in a better shopping cart option to make the process easier. Also, co-browsing can help people with their last steps of shopping navigating them, and helping them with the problem they may have come up to.

Another way of emptying the carts is a simulation of the client’s shopping to calculate a discount. You can send them offers of a discount, or a last-minute offer for getting their item and they might buy it now since it is cheaper. You can also set a certain time that the item can be in someone’s shopping cart. This way you will prevent the item from being stuck in someone’s cart for a long time without being available for the others.

Managing returns and refunds

This is another problem that every eCommerce business faces but it is really important to have satisfied customers. If you are selling products that have size on them, customers can make a mistake getting something that is not fitting them as they want and a return is an option that they have to use to buy what they want.

You can make a policy that people can return their product only for a different size and a refund if you don’t have that size available. Also, to avoid refunding, you can offer them different products from your store with the money they have spent in the first place. Think of it as a gift card. A direct refund option should be available if your product arrives damaged to their address, but in order to get a refund, they will have to ship the product back.

Keeping a good price

A good price combined with good quality items will keep you on top of your competition having more and more customers because good word spreads fast. For one satisfied customer, you will get 3 new ones. To have the best price possible, you will need to constantly observe the market and build your price on that. Keep in mind that a good price is not always the cheapest one, and people don’t always buy the cheapest products.

To be more flexible with the customers, you can offer different shipping options in order to fit every budget. If someone is willing to take their item from your store they don’t need to pay for the shipping, and if someone is not bothered with waiting, they don’t need to pay for premium shipping. This way you have options for every customer and that is showing that you are focused on improving your business.