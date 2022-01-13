A Comprehensive Outline of the Biggest Lotteries in the World 

There are plenty of world lotteries that you can try. If you win a lottery, that would just mean one thing; a pretty big prize almost for nothing. There would not be anybody disliking it. Going for these international lotteries is a great way for you to grab a big prize instantly. Even from India, you can apply for these world lotteries and see how big the prize you are going to earn is.

What Lotteries Are International?

Well, first, you need to understand how we classify them as international. When it comes to international lotteries or world lotteries, as it is said on LottoThrill.com, there is no restriction to play it even for those who are outside the territory it takes place. You have the ability to play international lotteries from anywhere in the world if there is no special restriction by the authorities of a particular country.

Most Popular International Lotteries in India

There are certain world lotteries that have become very popular over the others. And especially in India, they are increasing in popularity as well. Now, let us get to know what world lotteries are the most popular ones in India.

Powerball

Mega-Millions

Euromillions

Eurojackpot

La Primitiva

El Gordo

Brazil Mega-Sena

Canada Lotto 649

Let us also remind you that through that website of the respective agent, you have the ability to play these international lotteries from India itself. You would be anxious to know about each of the above in detail. Let us look into them descriptively.

Powerball

Powerball is an international lottery that comes from the United States of America. To play it’s necessary to choose 5 numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26. And the draw days of this lottery are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The jackpot starts from $20 million and has no limit of growth. The record one was $1568 million and was won in 2018. And the price per 3 tickets in India is € 13.29.

Mega-Millions

This is also from the United States of America. Mega Millions player should select 5 numbers 1-70 and 1 MegaBall 1-25. And the draw days are Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET. The minimum jackpot guarantee is $20 million and the record prizes won was 1600 million. Further, the price per 3 tickets is € 13.29.

Euromillions

When it comes to Euromillions, this was originally launched with the collaboration of France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The draw dates are every Tuesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The lottery rules are: 5 from (1-50) and 2 from (1-12). The jackpot starts from 17 million and restricted with 190 million. Furthermore, each Euromillions ticket participates in a Raffle which creates 2 millionaires per week. the price of 3 tickets in India is € 12.50.

Eurojackpot

The drawing of this happens in Helsinki every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET and the evaluation is in Germany and Denmark. Gaming rules are 5 numbers from 1-50 and 2 numbers 1-10. The jackpot starts from 10 million and can reach 90 million. The price of 3 lines in India is € 15.00.

La Primitiva

When it comes to La Primitiva, this is from Spain. This draws on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:40 p.m. Players must choose 6 numbers from 1 to 69 and 1 from 1 to 9. And the price of 3 tickets is € 10.00.

El Gordo

El Gordo is also another one from Spain. This draws on Tuesday and Friday at 22:00 p.m. ET. Players should select numbers 5 numbers from 1 to 54 and 1 from 0 to 9. And the price of 3 tickets is € 12.00.

Brazil Mega-Sena

Let us take a look at Brazil Mega Sena now. This is from Brazil. And the draw days are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. The rules are very simple. You need to select 6 from 1 to 60. It is $3 that you would have to spend on a ticket if you are going to buy one.

Canada Lotto 649

Lastly among the most popular international lotteries in India, we are going to consider Canada Lotto 649. The game rules are 6 numbers from 1 to 49. And the draw time is on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.

Is it legal to play International Lotteries in India?

There are certain regulations imposed by certain governments when it comes to playing them. So, you might have a doubt whether playing them in India is legal or not. And the answer is yes. You can visit the website of the agent and play them in India.

How to Play International Lotteries from India?

As long as you use legal and regulated providers, creating an online account is a straightforward process. After providing a few personal data, you may then use any of the various payment options to fund your account. If you are the lucky winner, an email will be sent to the address you provided.

It is pretty easy to play them from India. It is the usual procedure that you need to follow in this regard. And it is as follows.

You need to visit a website that sells international lottery tickets through which you can buy tickets online You need to decide on how many tickets you are going to buy and select the draw dates. And then, you can choose the numbers that you want to play. After that, you can submit the details that they require. Next, pay for the ticket. You can use a credit card for the payment. Then, await the draw. You can collect your prize if you win.

Conclusion

Through this article, we focused on the biggest lotteries in the world, and especially about the world lotteries that you can buy from India. Finally, it is being suitable for everyone because you’ll have not to go to the United States or Europe if you want to play International lotteries from India. We hope you have a pretty good idea by now.