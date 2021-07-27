Biggest Cryptocurrency Influencers of All Time

When we think about cryptocurrency, we automatically think about how people from all over the world have become hooked on it. Cryptocurrency is one of the most successful emerging industries present in the current times. People from varying backgrounds are not only mere users of cryptocurrencies but have become investors of the same. Visit this site to learn more about Bitcoin trading signals.

Since the time Bitcoin was launched in the year 2009, technologically savvy enthusiasts who understand the algorithms based on which the blockchain company works have taken to YouTube and many other social media platforms to engage with their target audience.

It’s been twelve years since; novel and emerging news that concerns the crypto followers and investors has been covered and addressed in a language-friendly way.

Biggest Crypto Influencers of All Time

Ever wondered who were the initial entrepreneurs who popularised a very alien concept like digital currency. People were once very skeptical of investing in digital platforms. If you ever profited from cryptocurrencies, these were the people who re-instilled the trust of the common man. Let us learn about some of these successful crypto influencers, know where they come from and how far they have come since they started.

1. Vitalik Buterin

Yes, you heard it right. He has been an avid follower of the news and updates that are going on in the world of cryptocurrency. Why not? After all, he is the co-founder of the second-ranked blockchain company after Bitcoin, Ethereum. He is one of the youngest people living on this planet who is already worth 1.3 billion US dollars.

He was only 21 years old when Ethereum was released. How inspiring! Buterin entered the crypto world during a time when Bitcoin was the only blockchain country. He found it very interesting and started to dig up more and more information about how the system works.

He later launched an online site called Bitcoin Magazine where he started to write reviews and the likes on Bitcoin. This further transformed into a print magazine too. A college dropout himself, he saw his life getting completely engulfed by the skyrocketing potential of the crypto space.

He dedicated all his time to building the Ethereum company wherein a cryptocurrency is more than just a money-grabbing opportunity. He was able to build a decentralised system wherein developers from all around the world are employed to build their applications in a decentralised fashion.

As of July 23rd, 2021, he has nearly 2.1 million followers on Twitter and often loves to share authentic yet constructive criticism, reviews, and information regarding the on-goings in the crypto world.

2. Roger Ver

Roger Keith Ver who is only 42 years old is one of the earliest users as well as investor of cryptocurrencies. In 2011, he emerged as a huge talker for Bitcoin. He is probably one of the earliest people who established themselves as an entrepreneur in the field of crypto.

Even though he is known for promoting bitcoin, not many people know about the 10-months time he served in federal prison in the United States. He was caught after which he pleaded guilty to the fact that he did use eBay for selling unlicensed explosives as well as storing them away in his house until these were mailed to ones who bought them.

He entered into the crypto world around the same time as Vitalik Buterin in 2011. Apart from Bitcoin, he was a heavy investor in many other blockchain companies like Ripple, Kraken, and many others. He currently supports and promotes the altcoin, Bitcoin Cash. As of July 23rd, 2021, he has 733,200 followers on Twitter.

3. Andreas M Antonopoulos

He is an avid advocate of Bitcoin much like Roger Ver. His nationality is both British and Greek. He is a tech entrepreneur by profession and substantially contributed to the field of cybersecurity.

Just like Buterin and Ver, as the popularity and potential of the crypto world expanded like a wildfire, Andreas too was drawn into it. He eventually left his job to become an influential speaker. He eventually went on to become one of the most reliable consultants for investors in the crypto world.

He was so sought after by his audience that he went on to be the chief security officer for Blockchain.info which was a website that supported Bitcoin and its altcoin Bitcoin Cash as well as Ethereum. He tries to reach his audience and offer decent and authentic information to his followers.

Currently, as of July 23rd, 2021, he has 614,500 followers on Twitter. He also runs a YouTube channel that allows him to educate crypto enthusiasts in more detail and currently has 227,000 subscribers. He also reaches out to his niche audience through podcast platforms.

4. Charlie Lee

Charlie Lee as we all know is called the creator of Litecoin. He is a computer scientist by profession and is of African descent. Born in the West African nation of Ivory Coast, he migrated to the US when he was merely 13 years old. He completed his bachelor’s as well as his master’s in the field of Computer Science at the reputed University of Massachusetts.

He initially worked with Coinbase, a crypto exchange platform. Prior to trying his luck in the field of crypto, he worked for Google for almost a decade. He compiled and put his leisure time into use to create Litecoin which is currently one of the most successful blockchain companies in the world.

Now working with Litecoin Foundation, his valuable years of education and experience in working with such a vast array of the digital world have rendered him an authentic bearer of news and predictions. Even though many criticized him when he sold all his coins due to some internal conflicts, he is, nonetheless, one of the most influential people in the crypto world. Currently, he has 998,800 followers on Twitter.

Final Words

Even though there are many who are the successors of these people, they, nonetheless, have been one of the first-ever influencers who popularised the potential of cryptocurrencies. Most of all, they are the most initial entrepreneurs of the crypto world who always challenged the existing companies to do better to reach the potential that it currently has.