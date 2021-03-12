Top 10 Biggest Casinos in the World in 2021

Casinos have become one of the most lucrative businesses in the world. They have been around for many years and ever since the industry has been growing and growing. This has led to some really big casino establishments being built. The casino has become a place full of wonder and luxury, where an amazing gambling experience is provided amongst the eternal beauty of the architecture and design. Such a massive business has led to numerous contributions towards the development of these amazing casinos.

Not only are they great places to gamble, most casinos offer extremely luxurious accommodations, full-fledged gourmet restaurants, and a wide variety of different kinds of entertainment. It’s no doubt that all casinos nowadays are being built bigger and more luxurious than ever before, and if you’re a casino lover, you’re going to love this list of some of the biggest casinos in the world. Just make sure you read more here first, so that you know your way around the casino games when you visit these top range casinos, as it would be a shame to make a fool of yourself not knowing how to play the games at the world’s biggest, most popular and luxurious casinos.

Starting off we have the Casino Lisboa, which can be found in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon. The Lisboa casino spreads over a span of above 15,000 square meters, offering more than a thousand slot machines and 26 table games. If you’re not into gambling there’s also many things to enjoy like a beautiful art gallery, a flexible auditorium with panoramic views, and more.

which can be found in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon. The Lisboa casino spreads over a span of above 15,000 square meters, offering more than a thousand slot machines and 26 table games. If you’re not into gambling there’s also many things to enjoy like a beautiful art gallery, a flexible auditorium with panoramic views, and more. In the world famous Las Vegas strip, in the heart of the city of Sin, you can find the MGM Grand, which boasts 15,800 square meters of gaming entertainment areas and more. This casino has been a game changer ever since it was established in 1998, and it’s one of the most iconic casinos in the world. Here one can enjoy over 3000 slot machines and 200 table games.

which boasts 15,800 square meters of gaming entertainment areas and more. This casino has been a game changer ever since it was established in 1998, and it’s one of the most iconic casinos in the world. Here one can enjoy over 3000 slot machines and 200 table games. The city of Macau in China has always been popular for the world of gambling. Amongst the numerous casinos that can be found within the Chinese city is the Sands Macau, which offers over 21,000 square meters of beautiful, luxurious casino, comprising over 1000 slot machines and 200 table games.

which offers over 21,000 square meters of beautiful, luxurious casino, comprising over 1000 slot machines and 200 table games. In Klerksdorp, South Africa, it’s very difficult to miss out on coming across the Rio Casino Resort, which features almost 24,000 square meters of Brazilian-Carnival inspired gambling action. Here you can enjoy hundreds of gaming machines, table games, regular poker tournaments and much more. It also features a private room for high-rollers, a children’s arcade, and a hotel.

The Ponte 16 is another Macau Casino that makes it amongst the world’s biggest casinos. The Ponte 16 comprises a 270,000 square foot gaming floor, which comprises 109 tables, 300 slot machines and two VIP halls, along with an incredible luxurious French style hotel, a big spa and swimming pool, and a fitness center.

is another Macau Casino that makes it amongst the world’s biggest casinos. The Ponte 16 comprises a 270,000 square foot gaming floor, which comprises 109 tables, 300 slot machines and two VIP halls, along with an incredible luxurious French style hotel, a big spa and swimming pool, and a fitness center. Another massive casino in Macau is The Wynn . This architectural monstrosity features 26,000 square meters of gaming floor, a large art gallery, spa, pool, 4 fine dining restaurants and a beautiful designer shopping center with around 30 shops. The Wynn also features numerous incredible installations and visual art shows that make it stand out amongst the best most unique casinos in the world.

. This architectural monstrosity features 26,000 square meters of gaming floor, a large art gallery, spa, pool, 4 fine dining restaurants and a beautiful designer shopping center with around 30 shops. The Wynn also features numerous incredible installations and visual art shows that make it stand out amongst the best most unique casinos in the world. In Ledyard, Connecticut, USA, considerably far away from the more known city of Las Vegas, you can find the Foxwoods Casino Resort , which is a massive resort that contains 6 separate casinos, which overall comprise around 32,000 square meters of gambling areas. Here one can find over 250 table games, more than 3,400 slot machines, a massive shopping center, several high-end boutiques, a massive 55 food and drink outlets, a spa, golf, bowling, zip-lining, and more.

, which is a massive resort that contains 6 separate casinos, which overall comprise around 32,000 square meters of gambling areas. Here one can find over 250 table games, more than 3,400 slot machines, a massive shopping center, several high-end boutiques, a massive 55 food and drink outlets, a spa, golf, bowling, zip-lining, and more. Macau really is a big contributor when it comes to massive casinos. Amongst these you can also find the Crown Casino, within the City of Dreams Resort. The Crown Casino features around 40,000 square meters of gaming areas, comprising 450 gaming tables and over 1500 electronic gaming machines. Along with numerous CIP areas, four hotels, four spas, a huge retail space and a never ending shopping boutique.

The Venetian Macau, located, as you guessed, in Macau, is the second largest casino in the world, and it’s located just opposite the City of Dreams. The bright shining Venetian has a total area of 10 and a half million square feet in overall area, half of which is purely dedicated to gambling, featuring over 6000 slot machines and 800 table games. But that’s not it, The Venetian is also the largest hotel in the world, which is also the seventh largest building on the planet! The 39 storey hotel tower has over 3,000 hotel suites, a broad selection of amenities and entertainment, a 15,000 seat Cotai Arena, which is home to numerous sporting and entertainment events, around a million square feet of retail areas, and much much more.

located, as you guessed, in Macau, is the second largest casino in the world, and it’s located just opposite the City of Dreams. The bright shining Venetian has a total area of 10 and a half million square feet in overall area, half of which is purely dedicated to gambling, featuring over 6000 slot machines and 800 table games. But that’s not it, The Venetian is also the largest hotel in the world, which is also the seventh largest building on the planet! The 39 storey hotel tower has over 3,000 hotel suites, a broad selection of amenities and entertainment, a 15,000 seat Cotai Arena, which is home to numerous sporting and entertainment events, around a million square feet of retail areas, and much much more. The WinStar World Casino, In Oklahoma USA, is a 60,000 square meter casino. Let that sink in, 60 squared kilometers. This casino takes the crown as the largest casino in the world at the moment, comprising 8,500 electronic games, including more than 7,000 slot machines, hundreds of table games, including a poker room with around 60 tables, racer’s off track betting and a bingo hall that can support 800 people. The resort also comprises so much that it would require a whole month’s holiday to be spent inside it to be able to see through all of it. The resort is 12 storeys high and holds around 400 hotel rooms. The resort also has a massive pool with an amazing unique waterfall grotto, numerous spa’s, boutique gift shops, various gourmet and fast food restaurants open till late, and two extra hotel towers which were built in later years, each comprising 500 rooms.