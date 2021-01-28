Biggest Casino Superstitions – 2021 Review

Gambling superstitions have been around for as long as we can remember. Actually, when you come to think of it, it’s not surprising that many gamblers resort to these superstitions when playing in online casinos. In fact, gamblers around the world have developed many rituals that they believe help them maximize their winnings.

There are numerous casino superstitions for both good and bad luck — from crossing your fingers and having lucky numbers to wearing only red. If this sounds intriguing to you and you want to learn more, take a look at some of the biggest casino superstitions from around the globe.

Lucky and Unlucky Numbers

In gambling, just like in everyday life, there are numbers believed to bring both good and bad luck. Still, even though lucky numbers can turn out to be extremely beneficial to some players, relying heavily on a certain set of numbers can prove to be detrimental.

In Western culture, the number 13 is considered to be extremely unlucky. This number is often associated with the paranormal and the occult, so the fear of it can be justified. That is why many gamblers are either extremely cautious with this number or avoid betting on it completely. This is especially true with roulette enthusiasts.

On the other hand, the number 7 is considered to be exceptionally lucky in the same culture. It is thought that this number signifies prosperity, so many players try to include it in their online slot, roulette, or even blackjack games.

When deciding how to play their hand, gamblers from the East are predominantly influenced by Chinese numerology. For instance, you’ll notice that these players typically avoid betting with the number 4 in mind. That is because its pronunciation is similar to the word “die” in Chinese. However, when it comes to lucky numbers, 3, 6, and 9 are considered tremendously lucky when combined with the number 8.

So, now you know which numbers you should try to embrace in case you’re superstitious.

Is Red a Sure Bet?

With the current restrictions in place, it might be impossible to go out and test this superstition somewhere, but why not try it at home?

In Asian culture, red is considered to be a lucky color, which is why many brides wear it on their wedding day. Interestingly, over time, this superstition has become popular among gamblers as well.

That is why, if you ever have a chance to visit a casino in China, you’ll notice that some players are dressed entirely in red — in fact, you’ll find they even wear red socks and shoes. Since it is believed that this color brings luck and prosperity, why don’t you try wearing a red T-shirt or a sweatshirt when joining an online casino? It surely won’t hurt to try it out.

Similarly, most players put their confidence in betting on red, especially when spinning the roulette wheel. Namely, most players choose to bet on red, even though the statistical chances of hitting either color are the same.

Hands Are a Good Tell

We use our hands constantly, which is why it’s not surprising that there are some gambling superstitions related to our fingers and palms.

Many players have developed their own rituals over the years, but some superstitions have been around for quite some time. One of them is crossing your fingers. Namely, doing this when the dice are rolled or while the roulette wheel is spinning is believed to bring good luck.

Additionally, touching wood while gambling is considered to be beneficial as well. So, if you’re playing online blackjack from the comfort of your home, you might want to sit near some wooden furniture, just in case.

Another common belief, especially in Serbia and Bulgaria, is that an itchy left palm means you will soon receive a significant amount of money. Basically, if your left palm is itching, it’s a good day to gamble. So, if you experience something similar, it might be time to open an online casino account.

Conversely, if your right palm is itchy, it is believed that you will probably lose money. So, if your right palm is tingling, perhaps you should sit the next one out.

I should also mention that crossing your legs while playing is considered to be bad luck. This is one of the oldest casino superstitions. Thus, if you want to avoid bad fortune and stay more focused on the game, sit with your legs uncrossed.

Lucky Charms

This is another common superstition, not only in the gambling world but also in life altogether.

You have probably heard stories about students passing exams thanks to their lucky pens or people getting the job of their dreams with the help of a lucky tie. The same applies to gamblers, as many of them believe their lucky charms can help them win big.

Casino players tend to hang onto anything that brings them good luck — from jewelry, four-leaf clovers, and horseshoe pendants to a rabbit’s foot. Even professional poker players rely on their lucky charms. For instance, Johnny Chan, a long-time pro, has won the World Series of Poker with a Jaffa cake by his side. Furthermore, Andy Black, an Irish poker player, shows off a bronze card protector every time he plays. And, even though having a lucky charm does not necessarily mean you’ll win, if you do, you will certainly bring it along the next time you play as well.

Finally, when playing in land-based casinos, some players even develop little rituals. For example, stacking their chips in a certain way or blowing on dice before rolling is also considered to bring good fortune. Read more about casino rituals.

Love or Gambling?

An American proverb, “Lucky in cards, unlucky in love,” is a common superstition among casino players. It is unknown where this proverb came from and what the reasoning behind it is. Still, it is regularly repeated among players. One explanation that I came across is that people around the world believe that a person cannot have both love and money. In fact, there is supposed to be a trade between the two.

On the other hand, the German rendition of this proverb goes the other way around, so you’ll get “Unlucky in cards, lucky in love.” So, if you’re happy with your partner, you have a good excuse when the gambling gods turn against you. However, there is little evidence to back up this superstition, as some of the biggest poker stars in the world are happily married.