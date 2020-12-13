8 Reasons Why Big Brands are Interested in Cryptocurrency – 2020 Review

Thinking about mining Cryptos? For individuals, this task may be a bit more simple as well as easy to pull off. This is because an individual only has to take care of their money, their transactions, as well as any potential errors or money loss.

On the other hand, a company and a big brand will have more responsibility, and they have to get fully involved in order to profit, without being worried that they’re risking it all. Here are just some reasons why big brands are switching or are becoming interested in Cryptocurrencies.

They can use Cryptos for transactions

You can accept the payment through Cryptos, which makes your business operation a lot smoother! People are enjoying this feature since Cryptos can be converted immediately into a new and your preferred currency. Not only that, but big brands and companies can also choose to pay their workers through Cryptos.

In fact, did you know that over 65% of cryptocurrency users said they would accept being paid in cryptocurrency? Another study has shown that over 80% of them would love to get a bonus in this form! This way of payments is slowly yet surely shifting and changing.

Better projects

The finance sector has had some ups and downs with the bank sector since it was so hard to understand and develop blockchains. Nowadays, every company can join a consortium, which is an amazing option, no matter the sector that you’re working in, or working for.

For instance, a Toronto-based center called the Blockchain Research Institute has over 60 companies underneath their blockchain technology, which makes their future collaborations and workflow effective and efficient. It also makes your work more interesting, and there is no space for boring or tedious situations.

Can develop a Crypto product or service

If some larger companies are dealing with extra funds, they can transfer them and invest in cryptos. More and more blockchain projects will allow your company to develop better, quicker, as well as more reliable services. Nowadays everyone is trying to become a crypto expert, which is why some people are trying to stay on-trend and updated on all the current changes.

This is why you might want to check out Apnews.com. They have a detailed article about the impact of BTC on the industry, and they will teach you how to trade cryptos automatically! Profiting has never been this easy.

Will raise capital through a new token

Coin offerings are also known as ICOs, and newer companies as well as businesses are using them to raise capital. Thanks to these tokens, you can easily start and develop new projects, as well as investments.

Nowadays big brands and companies can launch their own blockchain-based tokens or services, it just takes some time to get it going, but with specialized servers and services you will raise capital.

Fraud-proof and no identity theft

Fraud-proof: this means that your transactions will be done the right way, legally, and without any interruptions. You will have full access to your coins since this currency is decentralized, therefore the government can’t control it. There is no space for error nor fraud, which is great for larger companies and big brands.

Identity theft: this means that all transactions are done through e-wallets, also known as digital wallets. Everything is double-checked before it is transferred onto an account. Thanks to the blockchain, you will be protected at any given moment.

Easily accessible

Did you know that BTC was the first centralized cryptocurrency introduced in 2009? In the last ten years, it had a massive increase in its price, and in 2010 it was worth only 0.06/coin. Now, it stands at 4000.00/coin. Nowadays, we can thank plenty of investors, as well as people who love to raise awareness about cryptos for their easy accessibility.

In fact, you can have fun with this or any other crypto, as long as you have an amazing internet connection, some time to spare, a server, and you also learn how to mine! Everyone can do it, and just remember that practice makes it perfect.

India impact has made a change in the game

Most investors and bigger names have become interested in cryptos ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced the circulation of cash bills. In 2019, the Indian government did tax evasion by removing two of their highest value banknotes. People were worried about losing their saved-up money, which is why they switched to cryptos.

Soon, they will have their unique blockchain and their cryptocurrency – Lakshmi. India is large, which made the awareness about cryptos spread easily.

Think about the user-generated content

Most brands think about their user-generated content, are you one of them as well? Well, there are loads of crypto assets in this industry, and you’ve also probably witnessed a large number of crypto memes created by the community?

The more you talk about it, encourage it, as well as moderate toward your audience, the bigger the reach, and you will also get a higher engagement with your employees, young people, and teens! The user-generated content is just one of a few ways on how to grow, and it offers an amazing opportunity for some other potential collabs.

Ready to have fun and make a profit with your Crypto?

Are you ready to stand out and dive into something new? Nowadays, there are over 5760 cryptocurrencies in the world, and every day people are coming out with more! How knowledgeable are you about them, and do you wish to know a bit more?

Well, once you read this article, you will understand why some big fish may want to jump onto this trend. Cryptos can help you gain money in months, doesn’t matter if you are an individual or a part of a large organization! Either way it is, you should give it a go and see how you feel about it.