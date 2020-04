Bhad Bhabie tried to apologize, and explain why she said “who would wanna be black” but it turned out to be one hot mess. The rapper actually blamed it on her fans and critics for misunderstanding her instead of simply saying that she’s sorry. Take a listen.

Her friend tried to step in seeing that the things are about to go sour, but Bhabie was relentless in pointing fingers to the social media commentators and the public in general.