Lil’ Kim Has A Clap Back For Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie has been under fire for the past three years for all sorts of things, speaking with an unnatural accent, darkening her skin with make-up, and wearing wigs to “black-fish” her fans.

In her most recent fight against critics, she brought in Lil’ Kim.

“Lil’ Kim wears a foundation – no disrespect to Lil Kim, I’m actually a fan of hers but the girl wears a foundation that’s too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose to be like white people. Y’all don’t see that? She literally got surgery to make herself a white person… and y’all don’t say a goddamn word about her. But I put on a foundation that makes me look tan”, Bhabie fumed.

Lil’ Kim had a clap-back ready: “How tf I become a target in the middle of a pandemic? There’s more important things going on in the world but you better believe when this is all over ima put a date and address on it and seal it with a kiss”.

Lil Kim peeped what Bhad Bhabie had to say about her 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y1oZzQye2c — 🍹 (@FRBAlert) April 15, 2020