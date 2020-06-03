Bhad Bhabie Enters Rehab For Abusing Pills And Childhood Trauma

Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli, was called out by fellow rapper Chika for her silence following the murder of George Floyd. Now the 17-year-old child star clears up the reason why she’s been so silent, revealing that she has been dealing with personal issues in a rehab center.

She is said to be working on a number of existing problems in her life, including childhood trauma and substance abuse. Supposedly, the teenage star has been abusing prescription pills. Bhabie is expected to spend from 30 to 90 days there.

Her management team issued the following statement: “We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out”.

However, Bhad Bhabie did post a black square on Tuesday on her Instagram page, to show her support for the protestors, although that move has been critiqued by many parties who claim it was ultimately ineffective.