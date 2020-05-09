Beyoncé And Jay Z Had The Whole Family Tested For Coronavirus

Beyoncé’s whole family, including her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and sister, Solange Knowles, have tested negative for the coronavirus, meaning they may be able to spend Mother’s Day together as usual.

On Friday, Mama Tina sat down for a virtual chat with Tamron Hall. During the interview, she revealed that her whole family, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z and their three kids as well as Solange and her son, has in fact been tested for the respiratory virus, and that the results came back negative for everyone.

“We all got tested,” Tina shared. “We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay, and so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together — and I can actually touch them for real”.

Tina also spoke about the work she’s been doing in partnership with Beyonce to encourage folks in Houston to get themselves tested. The mother-daughter duo launched the #IDIDMYPART campaign, a mobile testing relief effort that will bring in medical center staffers to administer 1,000 free tests to Houstonians.