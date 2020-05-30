Beyoncé Reacts To A Murder Of George Floyd

Beyonce is the latest celebrity to speak up on behalf of murdered Minnesota man George Floyd, who was choked to death by a police officer, sparking outrage and protests around the country.

“We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved”, the singer said about slain Floyd.

Police officer Derek Chauvin is seen in a viral video clip pressing his knee unto an unresponsive Floyd’s neck for three minutes. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other cops who were at the scene were fired alongside Chauvin, but no charges have been filed against them.