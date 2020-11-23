6 Trendy Beverages During the Pandemic You Should Try

The coronavirus pandemic has not just created economic havoc but also taken a toll on immunity. This has, in turn, led to an increase in the number of infections. With the search for a vaccine yet to materialize, the only way to keep the immunity in check is by boosting it.



One of the leading ways to do this is by developing a habit of taking an immune-boosting tea. Most herbs are safe to use because they do not contain harmful chemicals. They also present multiple health benefits. Here, we give you a list of some of the best immune boosting and most trendy beverages to try during the pandemic.



Green Tea



Green tea, which is harvested from the Camellia Sinesis shrub, comes in second after water in terms of the most consumed global beverages. This fluid is highly rich in antioxidants, referred to as polyphenols. From soothing inflammation, boosting immunity, impacting blood sugar balance to maintaining a healthy brain and heart function, it falls into the category of drinks to try during this period.



This beverage also contains the L-theanine compound, which is excellent at boosting immune response. It aids in the production of the gamma-delta-T lymphocyte, a type of white blood cell that attacks invading pathogens, such as flu viruses. Additionally, it is also rich in mineral properties and vitamins that are necessary for keeping the overall health in check, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Calcium, Potassium and Iron.



Chamomile Tea

Free from caffeine, chamomile loose leaf tea has, for many generations, been used a natural remedy for many ailments. Given its richness in antioxidants, this beverage has been touted as a top immune booster, and has been claimed to fight infections related to colds and sore throat. It has been found to have traces of fluoride, folate, magnesium, Vitamin A and potassium, which are components rich in anti-microbial and antioxidant properties.



Turmeric tea



Turmeric, also known as the curcumin herb has for thousands of years been used for its antioxidant, antiviral, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and medicinal properties. It has multiple health benefits, making it one of the most used herbs for centuries. The herb has been linked to the prevention of cancer, particularly that of the colon. It also inhibits the growth of the protein responsible for encouraging the growth of cancer cells.



Turmeric has also been found to boost the health of the liver and the heart and also boost skin quality, manage diabetes and prevent cystic fibrosis. In addition to strengthening your immunity, this tea can help in wading off flu and cold, as well as, aid in digestion. In the drink, you can also add ginger and black pepper, two compounds good in boosting your immunity.



Ginger Tea



Ginger is in many kitchens an indispensable aromatic spice, mostly loved for its herbal and medicinal values. It has over the decades been used as a remedy for common cold, flu, vomiting and stomach aches. Ginger is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can boost the immunity of the body.



Consuming this beverage on an empty stomach can wade off many illnesses and keep the immune system strong. It is antiviral, and has been found to stimulate the immunity to kill viruses, including those affecting the respiratory system. What’s more, ginger is packed with Gingerols, which is an active compound that is responsible for protecting the mouth against oral bacteria. It also aids in the fight against heart problems, lung disease and high blood pressure, among others.



Lemon Tea



Any tea lover will tell you there is nothing quite as refreshing as a cup of lemon beverage. Not only is it delicious but also loaded with healthy nutrients that can give the immunity a boost. In the face of Covid-19, many people are today relying on natural remedies to ensure that their immunity is not compromised. A well-prepared cup of lemon beverage should, for instance, help you fight the symptoms of common cold.



While you prepare, you only need to add a spoonful of honey and consume it on an empty stomach, preferably in the morning. What’s more, it is also an excellent way to stay hydrated. Many studies confirm that lemon is rich in Vitamin C, an element that acts as an antioxidant and prevents cell damage. Vitamin C can protect you from symptoms linked to the coronavirus pandemic.



If you are looking to lose a few pounds, this is the beverage to consume, given that it is excellent for the metabolism. It does so by ridding the body of harmful toxins. You are advised to add ginger to the concoction for enhanced weight loss results. This beverage is also perfect for digestion. It is known to manage vomiting spells and prevent nausea. With the addition of ginger, the concoction is great at relieving indigestion and gastrointestinal issues.



Tulsi Tea



Also referred to as Holy Basil, Tulsi is one of the most highly regarded herbs, especially when it comes to medicinal use. It is so strong that, having one in your house can protect you from illnesses and infections including coughs, cold and viral infections. These are not the only factors the plant is an excellent immune booster. Different studies show that a Tulsi beverage can inhibit the growth of HIV cells and the development of carcinogenic cells, both of which suppress immunity.



Given that this plant is loaded with micronutrients and antioxidants, consuming the beverage can protect the immune system from being damaged by free radicals. Tulsi beverage is also revered for its ability to treat respiratory illnesses, fever and wounds. Combine it with lemon juice and water for stronger anti-bacterial properties, which can protect you from seasonal flu and fever. For more effective results, drink it while still warm.



Boosting immunity is currently an undisputed need. With the lurking coronavirus pandemic, health experts now stress more on the need for a strong immunity. This will help in protecting your body against viral infections and disease-causing germs. In that case, these are among the top drinks to try to boost your chances of searing though the pandemic unaffected.