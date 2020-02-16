The Importance of Betting on Safe Websites in 2020

Online betting websites offer us a wide range of benefits and advantages. For example, by placing a bet on a website, you will not have to leave the comfort of your home or spend time and money on finding a parking spot. However, when you search for online casinos, you might get overwhelmed by the number of options. You might also be wondering, which ones are actually safe?

If you found yourself in this situation, this article will definitely be quite helpful for you. The text below will feature everything that you should know about these websites – from the most common frauds to how to choose an online casino that you might come across. Let’s take a closer look at the article:

The Frauds You Can Come Across

Although you might think that it is impossible, fraudsters can always find a way to check the system, and there are various frauds that you should look out for. The most common ones that you can come across include:

1. Creating Several Accounts – this is, perhaps, the most common type of fraud that you can come across. People who are set to cheat the system create several or even hundreds of gambling accounts by using fake IDs. This allows them to change the balance in order to earn more.

2. Abusing The Bonuses – some people also abuse the sign-up offers such as coupons and bonuses. And, although these promotions are perfect for attracting new people, they are also quite dangerous for the site they are using, especially since they can make it lose a lot of money.

3. Credit Card Fraud – now, people can also figure out your credit card information and steal it. From there, they can connect it with their account and earn hundreds, if not thousands of dollars from your money. This is why you should always keep your credit card info safe.

4. They Can Charge Back The Money – this can occur if someone has a topped account. Once this happens, they can request a chargeback from their credit card company, hence, they will get refunded by an online gambling provider. This cannot influence you directly, however, it does influence the program you are using.

5. Abusing Phone Top Up – you should be extra careful when the provider you opted for using offers phone top-up. Now, you might be wondering, but why? Well, fraudsters have specific and new ways of topping people. They call people with burner phones and trick them into topping the balance – the money actually goes straight into their accounts.

What to Consider When Choosing Looking For an Online Casino

In order to choose the best possible platform, as well as avoid getting scammed, you might want to consider several things when choosing a gambling platform. The things you should consider include:

1. Can You Use it From Your Country?

This is an important thing to mention at the beginning since you do not want to be disappointed when you find out that you cannot use a good platform because of where you live. For example, if you are from New Zealand, you can find New Zealand casinos at Nzcasinoo.com, however, if you are from Serbia, for example, you will not be able to play games on this website. So, before checking anything else about the website, make sure that you check if you can actually use it.

2. Did People Have a Good Experience With The Platform?

Another thing that is crucial is to check what experiences people had with a specific platform. For example, you can read the online reviews left on the website. This will allow you to see whether or not the platform is safe, as well as whether you should play on the platform. Besides checking those reviews, find some independent websites as well since the reviews might be a bit more honest and true.

3. How Many Games Are There?

Now, this will depend on your personal preferences, however, it is worth mentioning. Before you choose a platform, consider what games you can play. Some websites might offer only slots, while others can offer hundreds of other games. So, if you are someone who likes jumping back and forth between different games, think about what games you want the website to have. You should know that most of these platforms offer hundreds of games, hence, you will definitely be able to find something that you like.

4. Does The Platform Offer Sign-Up Bonuses And Promos?

There will be various opportunities for you to get a wide range of bonuses and promos. The sign-up bonus is awarded when you deposit your first funds, and of course, the amount you can get will depend on the platform you choose. Hence, before opting for a specific casino, find out what the sign-up bonus is. Also, the promotions will be different on every site, so, make sure that you find out what some of them are as well.

5. Do They Offer an Online Customer Support System And is it Good?

When opting for a casino, check if they have an online customer support system in place. When you run into a problem or if you have questions, you should be able to contact the customer support service, so, when you are searching for a platform, make sure that it has an online customer support staff. Once again, you can check the previously mentioned reviews since they will allow you to figure out whether or not people had a good experience when they contacted the staff.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of frauds that you can come across when using online gambling websites, hence, you will need to be extra careful when selecting one. So, now that you know what you should pay attention to, as well as how to choose an online casino, do not waste any more time and start searching for an online website that will allow you to place bets from the comfort of your home!