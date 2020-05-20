YouTube is no doubt the internet’s majority dominant website for streaming free videos online. It hosts trillions of videos that people watch and like daily.

A large amount of video content is uploaded daily, and its users are growing day by day. Most of the time, rules and regulations are changed without any caution. Users become unhappy, and the users are looking for alternative YouTube sites that can offer more freedom and quality.

As you know, YouTube has put a lot of restrictions on new uploaders. Due to these reasons, neither you get money on copyright videos, nor are you allowed to create a new channel. Many other websites on the internet can be worked precisely like YouTube, and it is absolutely free.

As you know, the content publisher is increasing, and ranking your video is became a lot more complicated. So this is the best time for considering the alternative for YouTube.

In case you ‘re willing to try the different streaming website, then here is a list of best YouTube alternatives in 2020 for you.

PlayTube

Google Tune

YTPak

PlayTube:

Playtube is one of the best YouTube alternatives in 2020. Play Tube has no restrictions like YouTube. It can handle a lot more users than YouTube due to its ultra-fast server placed around the world. Play tube is the best video streaming website based in the US and Canada.

Streamers can easily access this website from their digital devices. They can also upload can kind of video content for their viewers. It has not any video quality restriction like you can easily upload videos in the range from 144p to 8k quality.

Their fast and multi located servers offer massive bandwidth for users. This website can’t be detected by the firewall, and you can easily use Playtube without any proxy. As you know, this site is not detected by firewalls and proxies, so you can use Play Tube in your office, school, or university.

This feature makes this website at the top of my list.

Some of the features

Unique interference

Ultimate entertainment box

Unlimited Videos

Signup facility

One-Click Downloads

Google Tune:

You can only watch videos on YouTube when you have a fast internet connection. But in the case of Google Tune, you can easily save your favorite video on your desktop, laptop, or mobile.

GoogleTune.com is also a good YouTube alternative. It was introduced in the time when there was a ban on YouTube in different regions. They used specialized non-detectable live changing servers to give their users a hassle-free and reliable video streaming experience.

Users can upload any videos on this platform. They can upload large videos without any limitations. Google Tune is very famous for new video content makers. Google Tune also offers state of the art online video editing features so a small user can edit his video on the spot.

They recently upgraded their servers, and they also located new servers in different places. A smooth video streaming experience depends on these servers.

With these upgraded servers, Google Tune offers a great upload and download speeds. You know, old servers can’t write data at a good speed. So whenever you upload large videos old servers will give you really bad upload time. Time is money.

Features:

Signup Facility

Free Access

Unlimited Entertainment

On-Page video download

Multi devices compatible

YTPak:

When I am looking for a website like YouTube, YTpak is a site that comes in my mind. YTPak.net is the most reliable YouTube alternative. You can easily personalize your video streaming experience and discover more related videos very quickly.

It’s a bit new site, but its feature is mind-blowing. YTPak is also a good option if you are watching lengthy videos as this platform allows users to post videos with unlimited lengths. You can find complete movies, series, and anime on this platform for free.

It has all features of a modern platform. YTPak has clean user interference and many other social functions, which makes this platform one of the best alternatives for YouTube.

There is no video length restriction. The content creator can upload lengthy videos without being worried. As you could get a ban from these well-known platforms like YouTube. So this feature makes this website more reliable.

Feature:

Download videos in different quality

Make your own playlist.

Upload Large Videos

Access from anywhere “schools, offices, public places, etc.”

Free Signup

The best thing about YTPak is it overcomes restrictions of YouTube, like getting a ban or they put your video in age restriction. So that YTPak gives an opportunity to their users to showcase their ability without taking any risk in their content breaching.

As you know, this platform is new, but it offers a massive variety of videos. Nevertheless, I think it an excellent YouTube alternative.

There is an option available on YTPak named copyright. If you check this button while uploading your video content, it will automatically check your content with already uploaded content. Then this feature will give you a report about the copyright status about your content.

Above-Mentioned websites are the best alternatives in 2020. Taking the first step in the right direction is always tough. But when you are fed up with daily hassle and being angry all the time is not a good idea. So try these alternatives and take the first step. Surely you will enjoy it.

Final Words

So these are the best YouTube alternatives for me. Now check these excellent recommendations and start a new video streaming experience. These are absolutely free alternatives. All of the mentioned platforms are secured and have the HTTP protocol for user protection. They never share your personal information.

They monitor your online activities and show you ads of their interest. In my opinion, this is not a good practice. I feel it’s like security breaching.

As you YouTube, use your data for better ad placement. So be aware and check these alternatives if you have a question comment below.