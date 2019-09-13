Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

When we are talking about the devices that are needed in modern times and when having a computer, we should mention that keyboards are extremely important both to people who play games and for people who need them for business purposes. It should be mentioned that there are multiple keyboards which are considered to be the best on the market. We would not talk about the ones that are not just wireless but that are mechanical as well. Despite the flaws that each one of them has, these are the best wireless mechanical keyboards.

Logitech G613

When it comes to this keyboard, we need to mention that the price for this one goes from 91.99 pounds on Amazon. We should also mention that this keyboard uses Logitech Romer-G Tactile switch. The keyboard also uses Macros 6. It should be also mentioned that the keyboard does not have backlights and that there are also not any pass-throughs. When we are talking about the media controls of this one, we should mention that they are dedicated. We should also mention that the rest for the wrist is fixed. We should mention that the wireless system used is the best available. There is also a great feature set included. Some people mention that one of the best things about this keyboard is the fact that the battery has a very long life. On the other hand, some of the disadvantages include the rest for the wrist which cannot be removed.

Corsair K63

When we are talking about the switch that this one uses, we should mention that it uses a Cherry MX Red. As far as the size is concerned, the keyboard is of TKL size. We should also mention that the keyboard does not have any macros. On the other hand, the keyboard has backlights and they are blue. As far as the pass-throughs are concerned, there are none. It should be also pointed out that the keyboard uses dedicated media controls. The rest for the wrist is detachable, and many people consider this to be one of the main disadvantages of this keyboard. When the good sides are concerned, we should mention that the keyboard has backlights and hat it is very compact. On the other hand, the life of the battery is not great.

Logitech K350

When you are thinking about buying a keyboard, this one may be the best choice due to the fact that it is very affordable and that the price-quality ratio may be the best on the market. More precisely, the price of the keyboard starts at 38.49 pounds on Amazon. When the characteristics of the keyboard are concerned, we should mention that the switch used for this one is a rubber dome. When the size is in question, it is a full-size keyboard. We should also mention that the keyboard does not have any macros and that it is also deprived of any backlights. When we are talking about media controls, we need to mention that they are dedicated. The ergonomics of the keyboard is magnificent. On the other hand, many people have pointed out that the keyboard has a fixed rest for the wrist as the main disadvantage. Furthermore, many people claim that the overall look and design of the keyboard is pretty ugly. Also, the footprint is very huge.

Razer Turret

When people think and talk about this one the first thing that they think about is how much it costs. To be more precise, this keyboard can be bought for 229.99 on Amazon, and many people consider it as the main disadvantage. When we are talking about the switch that it uses, we are talking about a Razer Green Tactile switch and we should also point out that the keyboard is a full size one. We should also mention that many people complain that the keyboard does not have any macros and that it does not have any backlights. Furthermore, it should be also added that there are not any media controls provided. We should also mention that the rest for the wrist s fixed. One of the best things about this keyboard is its design and it should be also added that it was done in accordance to BlackWidow design. It should be also added that the keyboard was done to last for a long time and it is very durable. It should be also mentioned that the keyboard is compatible with both PC devices and Xbox One devices.

Anne Pro 2 Mechanical Keyboard

First of all, this belongs to the group of a bit expensive ones since its price on amazon goes from 120USD. We should also mention that this keyboard has a svelte which is 12.0 inches x 3.8 inches. We should also point out the fact that the height of this keyboard is only 1.6 inches. When other features of the keyboard are in question we should also point out that it has 61 keys. It should be also mentioned that the keyboard also has backlight colors and that they can change on the basis of the modes that are turned on.

G-Cord Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

The price for this one goes from 60USD on Amazon. It should be also noted that the keyboard has been designed in such a way to be able to receive up to 50 million presses without any hitch in operation. On top of this, it should be also mentioned that the keyboard is compatible with both Windows and macOS devices. This is not it, we should also mention that the overall weight of the keyboard is 2.5 pounds. The battery life of the keyboard is also great and it is one of the best things about it.

To sum up, these are the best wireless mechanical keyboards and each one of them would be more than enough and sufficient for the pickiest user, despite the flaws that it may have.