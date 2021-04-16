Discovering the Best Way to Consume Cannabis

Options for ways to consume cannabis used to be relatively limited. Before widespread legalization, you might get to enjoy a joint or a bowl now and then, maybe a homemade edible if you were lucky. Other than this and the occasional communal bong, there weren’t many different ways people could consume cannabis.

Today, the options for enjoying weed are plentiful, with new and exciting products always on the horizon. In this guide, we’re going to cover four of the most popular ways to consume cannabis to help you choose the delivery method that is right for you.

What is a Cannabis Plant?

Cannabis refers to the dried leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant. If you look at this green plant has a typical shape, that is, the leaves are shaped like a cassava.

It’s just that the edges of the leaves are serrated and the bones of the leaves are very clear. In addition, the unique leaf shape, cannabis plants can also grow as tall as 2 meters and are equipped with small flowers collected in the buds.

This notoriously controversial plant has many other names, such as marijuana and cannabis. According to a report compiled by the University of California, this plant can grow in temperate or cold climates, ie in areas with enough sunlight, water, and air.

In fact, in extreme conditions, cannabis plants can survive in concrete culverts along highways, as a team of researchers found in rural China.

Almost all parts of marijuana are used, whether as medicine, flavoring, or used as entertainment. The plant is marketed in the form of weed (cannabis leaves and dried buds), cannabis oil extract, and hashish (resin from cannabis plant buds).

Well, there are many ways to use marijuana, namely cooking marijuana leaves (consumed) or smoked (inhalation). Although the methods are different, THC compounds both bind to specific receptors in the human brain, namely cannabinoid receptors.

If the dose is low, THC compounds can relieve pain, stimulate appetite, reduce aggression, and relieve nausea. Meanwhile, if consumed in large amounts or in high doses, compounds in the stems, flowers, seeds, or leaves of marijuana can cause giting or high, which is an unconscious state that creates a sense of happiness.

Although the effect of marijuana is the same, which stimulates special receptors in the brain, it turns out that the process of THC metabolism is different depending on how you use it.

When marijuana leaves are smoked, THC compounds travel from the lungs to the brain within minutes. The effects of marijuana will occur in a quick and short time because it slowly disappears.

It usually takes about 20 or 30 minutes to 1 hour. This is why cannabis smokers are able to inhale the smoke from burning cannabis leaves for hours without any negative effects.

How to Consume Cannabis: 4 Methods

The cannabis plant can be dried and used in its pure form, which is how most people begin enjoying weed. The regular ol’ flower has done amazing things for people, with smoking remaining one of the most popular methods of consuming cannabis today.

While people have nothing bad to say about the old-fashioned way of consuming cannabis, there are other consumption methods. While delivering the same incredible results as flower, other methods can make cannabis more accessible to a broader range of individuals. Here are four ways of consuming cannabis:

Inhalation

Inhalation is a popular and common method of consuming weed, most prized for its ability to deliver potent results almost immediately. Although smoking flower has been the most common way to consume cannabis, vaping THC is quickly becoming a popular consumption method.

Vaping utilizes a heating element to create an alcohol vapor, which one can inhale without exposing the lungs to extreme heat. In each puff of vapor or smoke, the user also inhales THC, CBD, and terpenes, which enter the bloodstream almost instantly through the lungs. Dabbing and using products like concentrate or shatter are also popular methods of inhaling cannabis, though less common due to expensive equipment and products.

Ingestion

Ingestion used to be considered an unreliable way to get high since homemade edibles were difficult to dose and rarely made the same way twice. Today, edibles are formulated with immense precision and can be dosed precisely into tiny serving sizes as low as 1-2mg. Because of this, edibles are quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to get high, allowing for accurate dosage tracking while enjoying the same potent effects as smoking. While edibles won’t get you high as quickly as inhalation, ingestion may produce more substantial and prolonged effects, enabling you to get more from less.

The obvious upside of edibles is that they taste good! Undoubtedly the most delicious way to consume cannabis, edibles come in a wide range of flavors, strains, and strengths to suit everyone’s unique taste.

For a potent, long-lasting high, try THC edibles like these delicious infused malt balls, each carrying a sturdy 10mg of THC. To enjoy relaxation without the mind-altering effects, try CBD edibles like Punch’s small-sized chocolate bars packed with 90mg of CBD and tons of flavor. For more information visit punchcbd.com.

Oral Absorption

If you enjoy taking cannabis by mouth but want it to act faster than edibles, try an oral absorption THC product. Oral absorption or sublingual cannabis products typically come in the form of sprays or tinctures. Taken directly by mouth, these products are absorbed by the skin of your cheeks and under the tongue. Fast-acting for almost immediate relief, these products are popular for individuals who use cannabis to treat acute symptoms. And for those on the fence about traditional THC strains, check out delta-8 THC tinctures.

Topical

Topical cannabis products, like creams and balms, are absorbed through the skin. In smaller doses, topical cannabis delivers a gentle high. When applied in large amounts or multiple times throughout the day, topical cannabis can become quite potent.

Available as creams, gels, balms, and even bath products, topical cannabis is an excellent choice for people looking for increased relief from physical symptoms. CBD topicals are a great way to find relief for those living in states where THC topicals are not available.

Final Thoughts

If smoking weed seems intimidating, or you don’t like the feeling of inhaling smoke, you can still enjoy the benefits of marijuana. There are tons of ways to consume cannabis, many of which are delicious and super easy. No matter your preference, there’s a product out there for you; it just takes testing out a few different methods to figure out what works best for your needs.