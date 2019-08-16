Back in the day when video games became a thing, we usually associated them with guys. But, in modern gaming, there are plenty of women that enjoy playing video games as well. Some are even really good in the most popular games in the world.

But, if you are just looking for a game that you can play with your significant other, or you are looking to get into gaming while playing with your partner, this is the best place for you.

Today, we are going to talk about the best video games for couples.

Mario Kart

We just needed to start with this one as it is one of the best multiplayer games of all time. You can step behind the wheel of a lot of different vehicles and race to the victory. Just be careful – you are going to be competing with your partner so don’t get mad if you lose. Heck, even be prepared for your partner to be mad at you if you overtake them with a blue shell.

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

This is a great game. It’s sometimes hard to introduce somebody to a VR headset if they are new to gaming. That is the only flaw here. The game is really fun – except the fact that the bomb is about to explode. No worries, you have a manual for defusing the bomb, but you need to explain it to your partner that can’t see the manual because he or she is wearing the VR headset. One person sees the bomb, the other has the manual. Let the defusing begin!

A Way Out

Have you ever wanted to escape prison? With someone? Well, in this game you can attempt breaking out of prison with your partner while being in the comfort of your home. This is a story-driven co-op game that you rarely see. Only one has to buy it for two people to play it – it doesn’t get any better than that.

Mortal Kombat

If you are looking to settle some fights between you and your significant other, you can hoop on to Mortal Kombat and fight it out. This is a great fighting game that you can play even if you had never seen it before.

It is fun for both casuals and people who really know how to play the game and know all the commands. Since couples have probably never tried this one before, all you need to do is to press a few buttons and you are going to be doing some serious damage.

Portal 2

Many believe that this is the best game to play with your partner. It revolves around two portals and puzzles that you have to solve. But, you can even play a co-op campaign that does require two people to solve some puzzles that are harder than the ones that single-player mode has.

So, now you have four portals, a teammate that you can work with and that can help you, but you also have bigger and tougher problems. We are sure that you are going to have a lot of fun with this one if you do try it.