If you are looking to expand your workspace with a limited expansion area, this is the right place for you. In this article, you will find some of the best U- shaped desks that will convert your office into an organized workplace which will offer you plenty of storage options. U- Shaped desk is designed to help with a style and make your work much easier.

Overall, this type of desk will ensure that everything is reachable and convenient at your disposal.

SAUDER OFFICE FURNITURE CHERRY LAMINATE U

Suitable for developers, attorneys, and executives, the Sauder Heritage Hill Collection U-Desk is a beautiful desk which will improve the functionality and design of your office. It weighs 442 pounds, making this U desk heavy. It is made of solid, high-quality engineered wood with a stunning cherry laminate finish. It features a convertible pencil drawer, two hanging file folder drawers, and a pair of box drawers for storing equipment and other items. Sauder comes with a 9-year guarantee on all orders, which will ease your mind when buying this desk. If you’re looking for a u-shaped desk that comes with a hutch, the Heritage Hill Collection from Sauder has a matching hutch, making it very attractive. Other features like additional file cabinets, bookcases, and more are also available. This desk is a bargain because of its features and the price, plus, it comes with a 9- year warranty.

BESTAR PRO-LINEA U-DESK WITH HUTCH

Bestar Pro-Linea U- desk with hutch comes in many different finishes making it one of the most beautiful decks on this list. The work surface is 1.5″ thick and made of commercial-grade material that feels rock solid. It’s covered in a thick melamine finish which makes it very durable and resistant to everyday use. Edges of the table and bridge are made of PVC and feel solid and durable. This U-desk’s credenza includes one final drawer with a letter/legal filing system, three shelves (one of which is adjustable), and a utility drawer for items you want to keep out of sight. The bright white paired with the matte-finish square metal legs offer a unique, modern feel to this “not your daddy’s” U-shaped desk from Bestar, and we think you’ll be really happy with your purchase.

BUSH FURNITURE CORSA SERIES U-DESK W/HUTCH

Priced just under $ 1000, the Corsa series U-shaped desk from Bush Business Furniture is an absolute bargain. Definitely one of the favorites on this list, and if you want a U-desk in a smaller office space, this is definitely the one you should buy. At 59.5 inches deep, it has a smaller footprint than most of the other desks on this list,however, it doesn’t feel small at all. Quite the opposite, when you sit at the Corsa you’ll feel comfortable and ready to tackle any obstacle that comes your way. Laminate is thermally fused which offers incredible durability. If you are in need of more filing space, the Corsa series mobile pedestals offered by BBF can be bought to slide neatly under the desk in any position you want. If you are one of those people who spend long hours at a desk every day, you’ll be thankful you purchased this workhorse from Bush Business Furniture. The desk also comes with a 10- year warranty which is just incredible.

BESTAR PRESTIGE+ U-SHAPED DESK / WORKSTATION KIT

Bestar’s u- shaped desks feature heavily of this list because they are well-made, cost-effective, and come with an impressive 10-year warranty. Besides that, they are also attractive, and this specific workstation in Bordeaux-finish veneer with a graphite metal base is no exception. The edges of this desk are 1 inch thick and layered with melamine and an impact-resistance PVC which in no way feels cheap. This U desk has classic lines and moldings and includes a modesty panel. The pedestal offers you a filing drawer and two utility drawers while the bottom two drawers can be locked. This is a clean, utilitarian high-quality desk, which is very easy to assemble in just under two hours. There are no reasons why not to like this BESTAR PRESTIGE+ U-SHAPED DESK.

BUSH BUSINESS FURNITURE SERIES A U-SHAPED DESK

Some of the desks listed here can feel too corporate for a home office, but the Series A U-shaped corner desk from Bush Business Furniture offers a softer color scheme and curved lines that create a pleasant, more relaxed workspace where you will be more productive. This desk also comes in several different finishes, including Hansen Cherry, Natural Cherry with Slate, Pewter, Slate, and Light Oak with Sage. One of the best features of this desk is the peninsula, which allows clients or coworkers to comfortably pull up chairs to take full advantage of the thermally fused laminate desktop. Desktops from Bush Business Furniture Series come in a glossy finish, are scratch and stain-resistant, and have a premium “feel” when working behind your desk. Combine all that with excellent wire management (desktop and leg grommets which connect to wire channels in the modesty panels) and you get an extremely versatile desk for your needs. The 2-drawer pedestal has a box drawer for supplies and a full-extension file drawer. Like many desks on this list, this one also comes with a 10- year warranty. You definitely won’t regret buying the Series A desk.

AMERIWOOD HOME PURSUIT U-SHAPED DESK & HUTCH

The flexibility offered by the Ameriwood Home Pursuit line of office furniture is one of the best on the market. It includes a bundle to create a custom a U-Shaped desk with hutch setup. The pieces are modular which means they don’t lock together like many of the other desks that feature on the list. This may sound like a negative thing, but with the weight and stability of each piece, it won’t represent a problem. The modular nature of this U-shaped desk is perfect for home offices where there isn’t a lot of space, or where the custom position of your furniture pieces may be necessary. The desk materials are high quality considering this price point, and the hutch offers 5 cubbies to keep paperwork and files neat and within reach distance. There are two sliding doors and a fabric pin board across the back to keep notes, photos, and reminders on. The gray and white coloring are beautiful, but it does come in many different color options to match your office wall color and decor.