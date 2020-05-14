130 Best Two Word Phrases That Will Impress You

Communication is based on the exchange of our thoughts and ideas. While communicating, it is very important to be precise and to formulate our thoughts clearly. If we want to be understood correctly, we should always think about the words we utter. We have all been taught that words are very important due to the fact that they are the key elements of the sentence. However, have you ever thought about the number of words necessary to express your idea or thought?

Sometimes, in order to convey your feelings and thoughts all you have to do is utter the total of two words. The phrases consisted of two words can be so powerful that they can entertain you, make you feel loved, inspired, motivated, or even make you feel sad. In other words, your whole life can be changed by only two words. For instance, if your fiancé says “I do” when you propose to her, that simple phrase instantly turns your life into the life of your dreams.

That being said, sometimes a phrase consisted of the two meaningful words is enough to convey any message. In case you are fascinated with the power of two-word phrases, you should definitely take a look at our list consisted of 130 instances of such phrases.

Only believe Case closed Dream big Don’t stop Love you Patience, child Hug me Let go Thank You Marry me Question everything Call me Carpe Diem Watch out Oh, wait Of course I’m pregnant Explore magic Be yourself Laughter heals You can Fear not Hakuna Matata Baby steps Cherish today Accept yourself Slow down Try again I will Fairy dust Don’t panic Be kind What if? Love endures Miracle happens Friends forever Amplify hope Dream big Look within Shine today Alive & well Come back Think different Find balance Beautiful chaos Be fearless Stay tuned Respect me Treasure today Have faith Act justly How lovely Just sayin… Notice things Be still Perfectly fabulous Dream bird For real You sparkle But why? Take chances Hello gorgeous Everything counts Forget this Think first Stay beautiful Just imagine Oh, really? Don’t stop Infinite possibilities Miracle happens Invite tranquility I can Keep going Watch me Hello, world Step back You win Miss you Then when? Inhale exhale Enjoy today Be colorful Aim high Think twice Stay strong Getting there Imperfectly perfect Loosen up No boundaries Start living Feeling groovy Shine on Give thanks Crazy beautiful Be spontaneous Sing today Limited edition Just because Call me I remember… Oh snap Breathe deeply Look up Hold on Pretty awesome Just believe Perfectly content You matter Tickled pink Try it I do. Save yourself. Move along. That’s it. Radiate positivity Be humble See good Start over No excuses Why not? Work hard Move forward Not yet That’s right Be nice Be persistent Start somewhere Stay hopeful Smile often

To conclude, the two-word phrases are often more effective that numerous sentences. They hold the power in many life events and represent a unique construction responsible for the things we may feel when we hear or say them paper writer. Therefore, their important role in communication indeed makes us cherish the simplicity and significance of any uttered word.