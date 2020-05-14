130 Best Two Word Phrases That Will Impress You

Communication is based on the exchange of our thoughts and ideas. While communicating, it is very important to be precise and to formulate our thoughts clearly. If we want to be understood correctly, we should always think about the words we utter. We have all been taught that words are very important due to the fact that they are the key elements of the sentence. However, have you ever thought about the number of words necessary to express your idea or thought?
Sometimes, in order to convey your feelings and thoughts all you have to do is utter the total of two words. The phrases consisted of two words can be so powerful that they can entertain you, make you feel loved, inspired, motivated, or even make you feel sad. In other words, your whole life can be changed by only two words. For instance, if your fiancé says “I do” when you propose to her, that simple phrase instantly turns your life into the life of your dreams.
That being said, sometimes a phrase consisted of the two meaningful words is enough to convey any message. In case you are fascinated with the power of two-word phrases, you should definitely take a look at our list consisted of 130 instances of such phrases.
- Only believe
- Case closed
- Dream big
- Don’t stop
- Love you
- Patience, child
- Hug me
- Let go
- Thank You
- Marry me
- Question everything
- Call me
- Carpe Diem
- Watch out
- Oh, wait
- Of course
- I’m pregnant
- Explore magic
- Be yourself
- Laughter heals
- You can
- Fear not
- Hakuna Matata
- Baby steps
- Cherish today
- Accept yourself
- Slow down
- Try again
- I will
- Fairy dust
- Don’t panic
- Be kind
- What if?
- Love endures
- Miracle happens
- Friends forever
- Amplify hope
- Look within
- Shine today
- Alive & well
- Come back
- Think different
- Find balance
- Beautiful chaos
- Be fearless
- Stay tuned
- Respect me
- Treasure today
- Have faith
- Act justly
- How lovely
- Just sayin…
- Notice things
- Be still
- Perfectly fabulous
- Dream bird
- For real
- You sparkle
- But why?
- Take chances
- Hello gorgeous
- Everything counts
- Forget this
- Think first
- Stay beautiful
- Just imagine
- Oh, really?
- Infinite possibilities
- Invite tranquility
- I can
- Keep going
- Watch me
- Hello, world
- Step back
- You win
- Miss you
- Then when?
- Inhale exhale
- Enjoy today
- Be colorful
- Aim high
- Think twice
- Stay strong
- Getting there
- Imperfectly perfect
- Loosen up
- No boundaries
- Start living
- Feeling groovy
- Shine on
- Give thanks
- Crazy beautiful
- Be spontaneous
- Sing today
- Limited edition
- Just because
- I remember…
- Oh snap
- Breathe deeply
- Look up
- Hold on
- Pretty awesome
- Just believe
- Perfectly content
- You matter
- Tickled pink
- Try it
- I do.
- Save yourself.
- Move along.
- That’s it.
- Radiate positivity
- Be humble
- See good
- Start over
- No excuses
- Why not?
- Work hard
- Move forward
- Not yet
- That’s right
- Be nice
- Be persistent
- Start somewhere
- Stay hopeful
- Smile often
To conclude, the two-word phrases are often more effective that numerous sentences. They hold the power in many life events and represent a unique construction responsible for the things we may feel when we hear or say them. Therefore, their important role in communication indeed makes us cherish the simplicity and significance of any uttered word.