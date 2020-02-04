8 Best Travel Songs in 2020

Road trips are fun and that is usually thanks to great music! What’s better than getting in the car and driving from one place to another? No matter if you are driving alone, with your friends or your family, you will definitely have an amazing time during the ride!

If you are planning to travel somewhere, you need your documents, luggage, and money, but it’s about the journey, not just the destination.

To make sure you are going to have the time of your life, you will need a great playlist as well. The right songs can keep the mood up, it can help you focus and it can help you stay alert during the whole drive.

Everyone has a different music taste, but no matter if you are a person who likes pop, classic or metal music, there are some songs that everyone loves. We compiled a list of songs that will help you pass the time and enjoy the whole drive.

Africa by Toto

Nothing sets the mood up better than this song. You will instantly want to go to Africa and the song will put a smile on your face.

The combination of amazing lyrics and cool beat makes you remember your favorite memories and it will take you to places you’ve never seen before.

By listening to this song, you will be able to want to see the Serengeti over and over again.

Galway Girl by Ed Sheeran

Everyone wants to see Ireland and if you’ve already been there, this song will bring you back to the pubs there.

There are so many different playlists that can help you feel like you are going somewhere you’ve never been before, and Ed Sheeran is the guy that can captivate that.

This musician is a huge traveler and he has definitely explored a lot of the world. There are so many songs by him that can be added to any travel playlist and this one is our favorite.

One Night in Bangkok by Murray Head

You know this song; you love this song. And you can already hear it playing in your head.

This is something from the classics and the hit by Murray Head will make you want to visit Bangkok whenever you hear it. And if you manage to visit the city, you will not stop singing it.

Land Down Under by Men at Work

When you are thinking about travel songs, this one is at the top of an Australian theme. The band references the Hippy Trail, muscles in Brussels and a den in Bombay.

Did you know that Men at Work are actually from Melbourne, Australia? When you are behind the wheel and you listen to this song you will not stop singing it.

If you need something to help you stay awake, Metro Lagu recommends listening to a song that you know the words of and that you can sing along to.

Havana by Camila Cabello

The groove of the song will make you feel like you are at a lounge at Cuba and the beat makes you want to get up and dance.

Even though Camila Cabello lives in East Atlanta, her heart is always in Havana. And if you get the chance to go to Havana one day, you will definitely feel the same.

The lyrics and the beat are so contagious that everyone in the car will start singing it at the same time.

Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Have you seen the documentary about Muscle Shoals? If you haven’t, you should so you can understand this song better.

This song is the best travel song and an old high school classic from our past. No matter how old you are, you know the song and you love it.

While listening to it, you will remember some sweet memories and you can sing it with your parents or your children.

I’ve Been Everywhere Man by Johnny Cash

Cash’s songs are catchy and are great for any travel playlist. This is something that you can listen to, no matter how old you are.

If you want to add a song that captures what is like to travel around, then this is the song that should be on your playlist. When you listen to the song, you will be able to envision Johnny Cash’s life on the road as a traveling musician.

He may not have been at all parts of the world, but he definitely traveled everywhere in Canada and the United States.

Desert Rose by Sting

This song is about Adam when he was banished from the garden of Eden, but when you listen to it, it takes you to the Middle East.

It is a good and relaxing song that will make your ride better and even if you are not driving you will be able to stare out of the window and let the lyrics take you to another place.

You probably know all the words, but even if you don’t, you will be able to sing along.

Honorable Mentions

To make your playlist complete, you should add these songs as well:

Route 66 by Nat King Cole

End of The Line by Traveling Wilburys

A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton

Traveling On by Kongos

Leaving on a Jet Plane by Peter, Paul, and Mary

Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver

All of these songs should be on your traveling playlist. They all have a great beat and amazing lyrics that you can sing along to. Even if you don’t know all the words, you will remember them the second time you hear these songs.

Is there a song that you particularly love? It is recommended to listen to upbeat music while you are driving, but make sure you don’t get taken by the beat so that you start speeding.

Another thing you need to pay attention to is the volume. If you listen to music that is too loud, you won’t be able to hear the traffic around you. Always drive safely and if you feel tired, don’t rely only on the music to keep you up. Take all the breaks needed and continue driving and singing the songs you love.