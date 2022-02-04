Best Tools to Sell Your Digital Goods Online in 2022

So, you have to sell your digital products online? Selling products online was once a really huge pain in the ass for developers and marketers, but today there are tons of solutions that turn it into a real piece of cake.

In this article, we will review 7 best tools to sell your digital goods online in 2019.

1) Gumroad – a reliable shopping cart solution for independent creators and musicians

Gumroad is an awesome service that solves the biggest problem every developer has when they want to sell their apps or any other digital product: payments. You don’t have to deal with payment gateways such as PayPal or Stripe (that usually take up to 5% from each transaction), because Gumroad takes care of everything for you. All you have to do is insert your payment button into your website and you are all set.

Gumroad also provides an embeddable shopping cart, so if you’re selling a bundle of different products, this could be the perfect fit for you.

Another great thing about Gumroad is that it enables users to update their billing information in just one click, adding even more convenience to the experience. The only big downside we can see here is that Gumroad charges no less than 5% commission on each transaction made through its platform (which is still better than what PayPal does).

2) PeachPay – Your ultimate tool for accepting payments

Alright, so you have Gumroad set up and are ready to sell your digital products online. The last thing left is actually making the sale, which brings us to the next great service for developers – PeachPay.

PeachPay provides a fast way to process direct debits from your customers’ bank accounts.

You can either use it as an invoicing tool that automatically generates receipts for each customer or as an e-commerce checkout option allowing you to collect funds directly from bank accounts. The great thing about PeachPay is that aside from being really easy to setup, this service charges no fees or ongoing charges – 100% free! If you are looking for a convenient solution for taking direct debit payments through your website, look no further than PeachPay!

3) PayPal – an e-commerce giant that also accepts Bitcoin currency

If you don’t feel like going through the hassle of creating a shopping cart from scratch and simply want to get started right away, one of the best services to use would be PayPal. We all know how convenient it is to pay for products with PayPal, especially if we already have added our credit card details there. The company has been around since 1998 and today it’s used by millions of people all over the world. There are even more merchants who accept payments made through this platform because they know their customers trust it.

Another good thing about using PayPal is that it allows users to add funds directly from their bank accounts, meaning that they can purchase your products even if they don’t have a credit card. This is why PayPal might be the most convenient solution for you if you are not looking to process payments directly from bank accounts, but rather through credit cards.

4) Amazon Flexible Payments Service – THE service for selling digital goods instantly via Amazon readers

Amazon’s Flexible Payments Service (FPS) allows developers to sell their apps and other digital products directly to Kindle owners using Amazon’s Appstore. The great thing about this is that lots of people already own Kindles or Kindle readers, so you don’t have to try too hard convincing them to buy your new app. With FPS it’s easy as pie – just create an account on Amazon Developer Console, list your app or software and you are ready to go.

All the user has to do is open the link that you provide them in their Kindle reader, pay for your product through Amazon’s system and voila – download it instantly! There are no refunds allowed on FPS purchases, but if the customer isn’t satisfied with your app or anything else they bought, all they need to do is ask for a refund via Appstore support. It’s also worth mentioning that FPS only accepts payments made through credit cards. If this looks like just what you’re looking for right now, take a moment to read this tutorial about how to setup an account on Amazon Developer Console.

5) GoURL – The best if you want people to pay you in Bitcoin currency

If you look further into the services we’ve mentioned above, you’ll find that none of them accept payments through Bitcoins. Some of them also don’t support digital currencies such as Litecoins and Dogecoins either. This is why if you are looking for a service like this one, your only option would be GoURL. To put it short, this service acts like PayPal but instead of accepting credit card payments directly from customers, it converts these payments into cryptocurrencies such as BitCoins and AltCoins by using special APIs.

Using this service means that you will have to go through the hassle of setting up an account on CoinPayments, which supports transactions made in about 80 different types of cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoins, Litecoins, and Dogecoins). Once you have an account made on that site, all you need to do is integrate its API into your website or software.

In addition to this, GoURL allows you to add a banner on the webpage where people can enter their e-mail addresses and get a link back from you via e-mail. If they click on this link, it will take them straight to the checkout page where they can pay for your product using Bitcoins. The great thing about GoURL is that it doesn’t charge any fees for payments made through cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins.

6) CoinsWhitet – One of the best if you want to only accept Bitcoins

Another service that focuses exclusively on transactions made in BitCoins is CoinsWhitet.

It’s a bit more complicated to use than GoURL because it doesn’t provide you with any code that you could copy and paste into your website or software. What this means is that if you are planning on using Bitcoins as the only method of payment for your digital products, your best option would be to create an account at CoinsWhitet, list your product there, write down its URL and send people directly to it.