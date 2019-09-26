Best tips for playing blackjack online

Blackjack has been proven to have the lowest house edge over players of all casino games ever. So, in other words, it is probably the most-friendly gambling game in the world. Of course, you would need to know what you are doing if want to use that house edge. There is a large number of rules that not a lot of people know that make a difference between a loser and a winner.

Even the players who make really bad choices while they are playing blackjack can enjoy the benefits of the house edge as small as 3%, while those that do understand how to play the game and know what they are doing enjoy a house edge of about 1%. There are even times where the player can get an edge over the house, although it won’t be much and won’t hold the edge for a long time. Like poker or other similar games, Blackjack is a game of skill. If you are a new player with not a lot of experience then follow our tips and tricks that will help you win when playing blackjack online.

Play only games with liberal playing rules

Search around different websites to find the most liberal playing rules. Play only on online tables where blackjack pays 3-2 and makes sure that you avoid all websites where the payoff is 6 to 5. Other liberal rules are: players can double down on any two cards, doubling after pair splitting is allowed and dealers stand on soft 17. Fewer decks are always better than more decks. This means that a double-deck game has much better odds for the player than a six-deck game.

Learn the basic Blackjack strategy

Blackjack is not a simple guessing game where sometimes you hit your 17 against a dealer ten upcard were other times you will have to stand. Mathematicians from all over the world have been studying the rules of Blackjack for over 50 years and they have proven that without a doubt there is a “right way” to play every hand that is dealt with you. You should never play Blackjack without knowing the basic playing strategy for the rules set.

Avoid making the insurance wager

Do not make an insurance wager no matter how much money you have made a bet with. Insurance is a losers’ bet. Winning insurance will pay you 2-1 but the odds of winning are much worse than 2-1, so even if you have a blackjack, and the deals offer you even money, make sure you decline it.

Do not believe you are due to win

Do not increase your bets just because you feel you are due to win. The cards do not know and do not care whether you are on a winning or a losing streak. No matter what has happened during your previous games, keep playing the same strategy.

Don’t get drunk

While it may be fun to combine online gambling and drinking together, if you are planning to make some real money, lay off the alcohol.