Best Time to Visit Niagara Falls in Canada

The optimal time for visiting Niagara Falls depends on what you are looking for and your travel goals. Most people go there expecting to see the healthy and moderate flow of the falls, the American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and the Horseshoe Falls. The waterfalls include approximately 750,000 gallons of water. More than 8 million people come to Canada to visit this spectacle every year. It is a wonderful view and you should try to get up close and personal. Since these Niagara falls are found in the north, weather conditions usually vary widely from season to season and are able to change in a small amount of time. From June to August weather is the warmest, it’s a peak season and average daytime highs are between the 70s and 80s.

The best time for tourists to visit Niagara Falls in Canada is from June to August. Summer is the best season for this destination, and there are many reasons. The weather is not too cold or hot. The mists and breezes that come from the waterfalls make the area seem cooler. Summer season is more expensive and crowded, but it allows you to see and experience all the attractions. The free Discover Niagara Shuttle is open at this time of the year, which means you can get from one attraction to another very easily. During the spring and autumn, only a few tourists come to visit this area, due to bad weather. Temperature is between 30 and 60 degrees In fall Fall is the harvest season at local wineries. Spring is beautiful because of the colorful blooms and botanical gardens. During the wintertime temperatures are very low, which is why attractions like the Maid of the Mist boat tours need to be closed. May through October is the right time for visiting the falls. You can enjoy The Maid of the Mist, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, Journey Behind the Falls, Cave of the Winds, Niagara Gorge, Bridal Veil Falls…

When to Visit Niagara Falls for Events

Every evening at dusk there is a light show which makes the falls even more beautiful. Since 1925, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board (NFIB) presents night illumination combined with custom colors which represent important dates on the calendar. For example, green color each hour that lasts for 15 minutes on St. Patrick’s Day, as well as red, white and blue on the 4th of July, and many other holidays. From late spring through early fall there are firework displays in the sky which are an amazing spectacle.

Winter Festival of Lights is an important day which makes the whole season better. Queen Victoria Park is the place where you can observe sparkling lights and numbers of various animated displays. The second one occurs in the Niagara Parks system starting in mid-November and lasts until mid-January.

The Best Times to See Wildlife in Niagara Falls

The Niagara River Corridor is famous as an “Important Bird Area”, and you can observe wildlife from the Niagara Falls Observation Tower.