8 Best Tennis Balls in 2020

If you are a person who is newly introduced to Tennis, maybe all of the popular players are using look the same to you. This is not exactly true. Tennis balls can have a lot of variations. According to the ITF, or International Tennis Federation recognizes and approves roughly 200 different brands of balls that are used in tournaments throughout the world.

You can add this to the variations that are made by various manufacturers who are using different techniques to fit a particular degree of expertise. Furthermore, a certain ball is preferred by some of the players.

It is perfectly normal for beginners to have some doubts when it comes to the difference between tennis balls. But they need to know that there are a lot of different factors that need to be considered when you are choosing a tennis ball.

The most important questions are, how can you tell what the differences are and do you need to take your level of expertise in the consideration? Also, one more important question is, how the bays are reacting to the surface? Well, this is a whole other story. Today, we are going to focus on the best tennis balls in 2020.

1. Wilson US Open Extra Duty

These balls are one of the toughest balls that are made today. It is not without a reason that these balls are used for the US Open. This is a brand that started making their way up and, in the end, became an official ball for this tournament back in the late eighties, more precisely 1979. Even this is a pressured ball, it is made to last pretty long.

Some people are calling it the best ball to be used for hard surfaces. It is a ball known as one that is consistent and durable. This is a responsive ball that has a really nice bounce that will have a pretty good effect on your game. Furthermore, because of its durability, you can use it for playing with your dog. It will last pretty long, believe us.

2. Penn Pro Marathon

The second entry on our is our extra-duty balls made by Pen that is a great choice when you are preferring playing on hard surfaces. According to the company itself, these balls are one of their most durable balls. They will serve a lot of time. It doesn’t matter how aggressive a player you are. One of the things that you should be aware that you will receive 72 balls in a package.

3. Wilson RF Legacy

Now, we have another product of Wilson. If you are a fan of Roger Federer, then you are going to be very happy with acquiring these tennis balls. The company claims that the control and speed of these balls were tested by no other than the best of all time, Roger Federer.

If you are considering him an exceptional player, which you probably do, then are going to believe this statement most likely. The specific thing about these balls is that they are good for using on all possible surfaces you can use them.

4. Dunlop Grand Prix

Dunlop is a famous manufacturer of tennis balls, because of a secret formula they use for making their product. The core of these balls is made of more than 10 ingredients who are the reason for their durability. One of the highlights of these balls is that they are going to be bouncy even when you use them for a lot of time. The company vowed to provide a special fell to all of the users who decide to acquire them.

5. Slazenger Wimbledon Official

If you are the type of person that is not afraid to spend some additional money to have tennis balls of the best possible performance, then you are going to be interested in Slazenger balls, most likely. They are used for matches in some of the most important tournaments in the world.

They will offer you exceptional consistency and performance. The company did a really good job designing these balls that are one of the most durable ones in the world of tennis. Also, the company decided to employ Ultra Vis dye technology. The result was the ball that is visible both for the crowd and the players at the same time.

6. Penn ATP Regular-Duty

As we already said, durability is probably the most important quality of tennis balls. But what is the point of this quality when you are playing on a soft surface? Say no more, popular manufacturer Pen has a pretty great alternative to their Pro Marathon balls we talked about earlier. These have similar features to the Pro Marathon except for the felt. This “felt” is made by a LongPlay technology that is made to be played with on soft surfaces.

7. Wilson Prime All-Court

Even if you are a professional, it doesn’t mean that you need to have high-performance balls at all times. If you just want decent performance balls that will give you the opportunity to have a tennis match of solid quality. You should look no further than Wilson Prime All-Court.

You will receive 72 balls in a pack, which is pretty good, you must admit. One more thing that is really good about these balls is that you can use them on all of the surfaces, which is pretty good. One thing that you will not love about them is the chemical smell you will feel after the first opening.

8. Penn Championship Extra-Duty

We have another product of Penn on this list of ours, famous for its long lifespan, Penn Championship Extra-Duty. When you compare it to other tennis balls you can find in the market, you will see that these are one of the most durable you can find.

The reason for this durability is the material it is made of, a natural rubber material. This material gives it a lot of speed and bounce and it gives a lot of reduced impact and higher playability to the players.