The Best Systems in Roulette – 2021 Guide

On the other hand, it may seem like an easy and fast way to win than a poker game, but it is not such a simple game. Like everything related to math, roulette has its own tactics and strategies. Let’s go see them. You may have heard some of these terms before, as they are methods that apply to other games of chance and have a specific flow/sequence.

Ways to Win at Roulette

Check the balls before you bet: If you are playing in a casino, it is an excellent idea to let some time pass before you enter the game. What do we mean by that? Observe the statistics. See which numbers are drawn more often. Also, see the odd-even, black-red, small-big, dozens, and whatever else you are interested in betting on. It is also essential to see which croupier turns the wheel. Sometimes dealers get used to riding and always give the same push-force to the wheel. This results in some frequencies in the display of numbers!

Play for free before you invest: This offers a lot of help to the players, and we are sure you will find it very useful. Many online casinos offer roulette for free, i.e., you usually participate in the game without betting real money. With this, you can get into the atmosphere of the game, get acquainted with the rules (however simple they are), try strategies, tactics and generally experience a virtual reality, which will bring you closer to the game, without risking it—your capital.

Better European than American: The rake in all gambling largely determines the chances of winning. If you are wondering, “how will I win at roulette?” then find the one with the lowest rake. This is the difference between European and American. The second has an additional number, “00”. As the numbers increase by one, your chances of winning decrease. The rake in European roulette is 2.63%, while in American roulette, this percentage almost doubles.

Choose the right online casino: It is more than important to always play on fair terms. And if, for land-based casinos, it is visible to the naked eye which ones are legal and where you will get involved, you should be more cautious on the internet. Choose one of the online casinos, which operates legally in the country and is licensed by a severe authority, such as UKGC or MGA. Also, read in the player forum reviews about the page you have chosen, regarding your favorite roulette and the RNG it works with. If all this is clear, then play without fear.

Important Note: These tactics, as it is understood, can be profitable; however, every self-respecting player sets limits on his investment and money management that will proceed. Self-knowledge is the No. 1 tool in games.

Martingale: It is a great example to realize the progressive strategy in games. It is probably the most common strategy and one of the oldest systems. Essentially, in each unsuccessful bet, you double your stake next time. If the bet is profitable, you keep the stake at the same level. Recommended for single/even and white/black and not for 0 (European/French roulette) or 00 (American roulette). However, the Martingale tactic is not observed to be applied by experienced players.

Reverse Martingale: In Martingale tactics, you bet twice on each lost bet. In this system, you do the opposite, i.e., after each winning round, you double your stake. It sounds like safe behavior, but you can easily get carried away, and if you do not want limits, you can not do it in the end. Some think they’re only playing with the casino money, when in fact it’s their own money.

Fixed bet: The previous two tactics are fast and immediate, and the game may end faster. But we play roulette for fun, as well as anything related to games. Many players, therefore, prefer the flat stake regardless of results (win or loss). What does this mean? That you continue to play the same units in each round. You may not always win, but the losses will be smaller. At the end of the night, the profit may not be significant, but neither can your losses.

D’Alembert: It’s somewhat reminiscent of the Martingale, but it’s not as aggressive. Instead, after each loss, the bet is X2 of our units is plus 1, and gradually this after each defeat is deducted to reach our initial units. More understandably, if we started with a 1 euro bet and lost, the next bet will be 2 euros and the next 3 euros. However, if we win 1 euro, it will be deducted each time, so that it gradually falls and we start playing again with 1 euro.

Fibonacci system: It is a more complex tactic and can not be defined exactly as a system, but a sequence of numbers, in which each number is derived from the sum of the previous two. It was named after the Italian mathematician Leonardo of Pisa. The Fibonacci sequence is the series of numbers 0,1,1,2,3,5,8,13,21,34,55,89, 144…

By default, the first two Fibonacci numbers are 0 and 1, and each subsequent number is the sum of the previous two.

In mathematical terms, the Fn sequence of Fibonacci numbers is defined by the retroactive formula:

Fn = Fn-1 + Fn-2 with F0 = 0 and F1 = 1

In order to be effective, you must place the type of bet in such a way that the bet is at least tripled. Therefore the black/red, single/even doubles that double your bet should not be used. Each time you lose a bet, you do not double or hold a flat stake but increase the size of the bet based on the Fibonacci sequence. If you win, you go to the previous number of the sequence. The Fibonacci system allows you not to open up, ensures security for less experienced players, can better manage losses, but requires patience and clarity.