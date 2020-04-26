Best SMTP Servers for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in 2020

The technology is advancing really fast every single day. Most of our work processes are digitized and everything we store and move is only virtually available. Hard copies are rarely available these days and when we need to send something to someone, we use email messages. Simple Mail Transfer Protocol or SMTP is the way your email travels on and across the network. Depending on the size of your business, you’d need to use different services and servers. Most of the companies nowadays are small or medium-sized, so we ask the question, what are the best SMTP servers for those businesses?

It is said that the best SMTP service is the one that offers all the features you’d need from a server; it allows you to store and send information in a safe manner and it is easy to use and understand. These services allow you to not only send the messages, but also to reply, forward, and store the messages securely. They communicate with other mail clients and the server is used to carry out the process of transmission.

If you own a small or medium-sized business, you are probably wondering what kind of service you should be using. Here we are going to talk more about the best servers, as well as the best SMTP replay service.

G Suite

This is probably the best SMTP server when it comes to email marketing. With it, you can use a business email and still be able to work with the familiar Google interface. We don’t want to steer away from the things we know, so if you want to have something familiar that will help your business grow, as well as save passwords, allow you to recover passwords, and add new accounts, G Suite can help you do all that.

There are a lot of positive things about it, one of them is that it is really cheap to buy and use. Depending on how many accounts you’d need and the features you want to use, this service comes with a price of $6 per month, per account. The more features you want, the more expensive it is going to be. It is great for small businesses and it is easy to use. The only negative is that you have a limit for the number of messages, and you can only send 2000 of them per day.

Platformly

Users say that this is one of the 5 best SMTP providers on the market. It is more than just a server; it is a whole automation tool that allows you to manage your emails with ease. There is no limit when it comes to the number of emails, plus you can check the data out and see what the delivery, open, and reply rates are. It is an amazing tool for email marketing and you can learn a lot of things from the data you collect.

There are 3 main plans when it comes to purchasing this tool. You will get a free trial for every one of them, and see if you like it. The prices vary between $19 and $99, depending on the features you’d need. It is easy to change and update a plan, so you don’t have to worry about making a final decision.

WP Mail SMTP

It is said that this is the best SMTP plugin for WordPress and users say that it is really easy to set up and use. If your business is using this platform for your websites, then you should look into this tool. You can connect it with a lot of different mail clients, so you can check the reports with ease.

The main positive thing about it is that it connects all the plugins and providers together, so you can access everything from one place. You have full control of the notifications and data you receive and it is an official WordPress tool. There are different plans available, and the pricing starts at $49 per year. Even if you get the most expensive plan, it is still cheaper than to get a different account for every employee.

Mailgun

This is a service that is mostly used by developers and people who want to fully rely on automation. DuoCirlce SMTP suggests that delivery rates, availability, scaling, security, and analytics are the main things you should be looking for in a service, and this tool offers most of them.

One of the best things about Mailgun is that it offers a free plan, where you get up to 10,000 emails for free. You can use it for email marketing and you can change the plan or stop using it whenever you want.

MailGet Bolt

If you are looking for an all in one tool, then this server is one of the best you can get on the market. The replying capabilities are some of the best you can find and MailGet Bolt in on almost every list of 10 best SMTP servers because of the email tracking options, low prices, and the high imbox capabilities. The price varies between $40 and $60 per month, depending on the subscriber numbers.

Sendinblue

This tool offers more than the others, because it allows you not only email services, but you will be able to do your marketing and SMS marketing with it. No matter which platform you are using, you will be able to connect the server with it. It is easy to use, it’s inexpensive, plus you will be able to customize the email templates.

The only negative side that users report is that their customer service is not always the best and that if you have any issues, you may have to solve them on your own or wait a while. There are several plans available and even a free option that allows you 300 emails per day. It is a great option for small start-up businesses, so you can test things out before you choose a paid option. When it comes to prices, the lowest one is $25 per month and it goes up depending on the number of emails you want to be able to send.

If you are looking for the best SMTP server, you can start by using any of the services on this list. Of course, there are a lot of other options available, and they offer different functions to their users. If you want to do email marketing and campaigns, it is best to find a tool that has these features included. Don’t forget to try the trial options first so you can see if the tool is a good choice for you.

Experts say that for small and medium-sized businesses, you should always start with the smallest plan and work your way up depending on the number of clients and subscribers you have.