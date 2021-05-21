The idea of communicating and getting everything done by simple voice commands or by the push of a button sounds really attractive yet fiction to many of us. However, that is a reality and can be done very easily using smart home devices.

There are hundreds of devices out there that can help you to turn your house into a smart home. For instance, there are smart lights, security cameras, door and window locks, robot mops, smart kitchen appliances, and even smart beds, that can be controlled using simple mobile apps or through voice commands.

To operate them, the only thing you are going to need is a good internet connection. As long as those devices have connectivity and power, you will be able to operate most of them from anywhere.

For those customers who are living in remote areas and concerned about not having an internet connection to use smart devices, Hughesnet internet is an option they can rely on. Moreover, HughesNet internet prices are affordable for everyone with plans starting at $59.99 per month.

If you are into turning your house into a smart home, here are some of the best smart home devices to buy in 2021.

Amazon Echo Speakers

Amazon Echo is Alexa powered Bluetooth speaker that is a great addition to your home devices. Since Alexa allows you to use voice commands, you can control these speakers using your voice and perform tasks like playing and controlling music.

There are various options available in the Echo speakers’ family where you can choose the one that meets your budget and suits your needs.

For those who already have their favorite speakers at home, they can use the Echo Dot with Clock by Amazon to add the Alexa voice controls to those speakers.

Arlo Ultra Home Security Cameras

Security is a concern for everyone and for outdoor security, a lot of people use security cameras. These cameras are generally fixed in a direction and only cover a specific angle. Moreover, the video quality is not that great with most of them.

For that reason, Arlo Ultra is among the best choices for security cameras and a must-have for your smart home. It is completely wireless, fully loaded with awesome features such as motion tracking, automatic zooming, color night vision, 180-degree field of view, one-click E911 integration, Spotlight, Siren, and many more.

Along with that, this camera can record videos in Ultra HD, and even in 4K and can be installed in a matter of minutes. Moreover, if you are interested in buying that, it is available on Amazon for about $320.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Have you ever imagined controlling the locks of your doors through voice controls or a mobile app? Well, that is a new addition to smart home necessities.

For that purpose, the August Wi-Fi smart lock is so far the best option that we have seen. This lock has embedded Wi-Fi and can be integrated with several third-party apps including Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit, and many others to lock or unlock the doors.

You can also install an August View Doorbell Camera and make your life easier as that will allow you to access the live feed and see who’s at the door from your mobile device. Moreover, it gives you the option to invite and add others to your guest list who can unlock or lock the door.

Phillips Hue Smart Bulb

In the category of smart bulbs, Philips has the lead with its wide range of bulbs from light strips to floodlights. The best of these are the light changing bulbs that compliment your house décor and help you to choose any color that you want for your rooms.

Moreover, Philips smart bulbs are compatible with third-party platforms like Amazon, Google, and Apple voice controls and bring life into everything. Along with that, you can also control these bulbs through Hue Bridge or even Bluetooth, based on the model that you choose.

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum

Robot Vacuums are in the trend where there are hundreds of models and prices are generally based on their capability to perform different tasks. Among these models, iRobot’s Roomba S9+ is so far the best that is available in the market.

Compared to the previous top model S7+, S9+ has much more to offer including four times better suction power and the ability to reach tough places.

The best thing is that, over time, it learns the layout of your house as it uses cameras and sensors-based navigation. Moreover, it can empty its own dustbin and saves you the hassle.

Connect Sense Smart Plug

Do you ever forget to turn off some devices or home appliances? Not anymore. Because Connect Sense’s Smart Outlet 2 will take all your worries away.

You can download the IOS or Android app on your smartphone or use Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to control the plug. That not just saves energy but also puts everything at the tap of a button or the command of your voice.

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Sleep tracking is not new as we have seen this feature in our smartphones, smartwatches, and other fitness trackers. However, there is no better way to do that than your mattress itself.

Sleep Number 360’s smart bed does that for you using several biometric sensors and keeps a track of your sleep along with some other health metrics.

On the other hand, that is super expensive and you should only go for it if you have a hefty amount to spend. Because most of these things can be done easily through several other devices that are much cheaper than this mattress.

Concluding Thoughts

Smart Devices are something that might not seem like a necessity but can make your life easier. If we look at them in the details, these are going to be an important part of our future homes.

Moreover, smart devices are not just limited to these as there are hundreds of options and choices that you can make. These are some of the best devices that we came across during this year and are worth giving a shot.