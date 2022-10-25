What is the Best Shipping Service for a Small Business?

Shipping is one of the most important aspects of any small business, especially those businesses that are obliged to fulfill customer orders of any kind. Shipping companies work hand in hand with small businesses to deliver goods ordered by their customers and this can amount to a huge portion of the commerce conducted in the United States.

During the first quarter of 2022, more than $230 billion dollars worth of goods were shipped by online retailers to customers, using various shipping companies to fulfill those orders. One of the reasons that shipping companies are so important in the overall picture is that they help small businesses establish and maintain good customer relationships by delivering orders at a reasonable rate and on time.

Some shipping companies also offer additional services, such as logistical assistance and inventory management. Depending on your company’s shipping needs, there are a number of companies that may be ideal for you to collaborate with. We have described some of the best of these shipping companies below, and if you’ve never worked with any of them, you may want to consider it.

These shipping companies have shown over the years that they can be completely relied upon, and that they will improve customer relations significantly when you choose to work with them. Read more about shipping for small businesses at this website, and continue reading below as well, to find the best shipping companies.

United States Postal Service

You might be surprised to find the USPS on our list as one of the best shipping companies for small businesses, but it’s true. The USPS ships goods internationally as well as domestically, and it offers a number of discounts and credits to small businesses. On average, goods will be delivered between two and eight days to customers, making it one of the fastest ways of getting goods between two places.

The USPS also makes available a number of free APIs that will help small businesses to make use of various shipping tools on their websites to facilitate the process. For an additional fee, it’s also possible to get USPS deliveries on Sundays and even holidays in some of the major markets around the country.

There’s also a lot to be said for the longevity of the USPS in the shipping business, since it has literally been around since 1775, and has basically thrived ever since. It can be expected that shipping services offered by the USPS will be in place for some time to come, so you can count on them for your future plans.

FedEx

FedEx has a lot going for it as a shipping company for small businesses, because it makes home deliveries during the entire week, even on Saturdays and Sundays. Since it does provide this everyday kind of delivery, packages routed through FedEx must be delivered two days faster than with other carriers.

FedEx has both domestic and international shipping, and the ground service takes between one and five days for the contiguous United States, while requiring between three and seven days for Hawaii and Alaska. The cost of shipping through FedEx will always be different, based on delivery speed.

FedEx also makes available various value-added tools to small businesses, for instance, tools that assist with setup and help to grow online businesses. Some of these tools can also streamline the shipping and fulfillment process, as well as provide customer support for a small business.

DHL Express

DHL Express is one of the best shipping companies that a small business could use for international shipping. The company has a great deal of experience with international shipping and a number of resources that are intentionally designed to support small businesses engaging in global trade.

You can find out what your shipping costs will be by consulting the detailed information provided in DHL’s service and rate guide. However, you can expect that your shipping costs will vary based on the size of a package, the shipping speed, any surcharges which may apply, optional services you’ve chosen, and whether the package is an import or an export.

You can always get a quote from DHL about shipping costs, and in some cases, you’ll be able to calculate the shipping cost on your own. By paying close attention to detail, you can avoid any unanticipated shipping costs.

The speed that DHL can deliver goods will always depend on how much you’re willing to pay, as well as the details of your shipping arrangement. If speed is your primary concern, there are a number of plans offered by DHL Express to ensure that delivery will be made on the next available business day.

UPS

UPS may be the best single shipping company for large packages, because it has very affordable rates on large packages, and it also has quite a few shipping resources it can rely on. UPS will issue guidance on how you should prepare your goods for shipment, right down to providing step-by-step instructions on how you should palletize your shipments.

The company has a solid reputation and offers a number of tools that are specifically designed to assist and support small businesses. While not all of the APIs offered by UPS can be used on websites that are customer-facing, UPS does provide services that are specifically tailored to helping small businesses.

Some of these services include dashboards that will provide a great deal of insight into your shipments, as well as tools that were specifically developed for e-commerce type small businesses.

Sendle

This is probably the best company you could choose for shipping small packages, because it offers very competitive rates on domestic packages up to 20 lb. Sendle is a company that can ship small packages all across the United States, including the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska. The standard cost of any small package will begin at $4.44, and it can also offer some volume-based discounts.

For instance, if your small business ships at least 200 packages every month, you might be entitled to as much as a 70% discount on the shipping cost for all those packages. All this is possible without having any formal contract or subscription fee with Sendle, as long as you’re a regular preferred customer.

There is no express shipping service available from Sendle, but most packages are still delivered between one and four business days. Even low-volume small businesses can take advantage of Sendle’s services, because it offers easy integration with Etsy, WooCommerce, eBay, and Shopify.