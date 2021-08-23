7 Best-Selling Video Game Franchises Of All Time

The gaming industry is one of the biggest in the world today that is related to entertainment. The total value is around $180, which is higher than the music and movie industries combined. One of the main reasons why it is so successful is related to the rapid development of hardware and software. Video games are also motivating the developers of hardware to improve processors, graphics cards, and other components, along with the development of consoles, high-end monitors, and more.

The first popular games were introduced in the 80s, and that is the moment when companies started to pay more attention to the development of technology. By the end of the 90s, we already have video games that have similarities with the most recent titles.

Interestingly, some titles are popular for decades, and the developers are only updating them with sequels and expansions. You can visit New-casino.ca to learn more about the popularity of gaming franchises over time, and check some interesting records. Also, we are going to introduce you to the best-selling video games of all time.

Fifa

This is one of the most popular sports games ever created. It has a long history as well. The first version was introduced in 1993. There are millions of fans of this game all over the world. They are known for introducing a new version each year, with improved graphics, gameplay, and changes related to football clubs like stats and transfers. The most recent version has a lot of amazing features, like the integration of AI for improved control of players, excellent multiplayer modes, and much more.

Also, there is a popular single-player mode where you can combine players from different teams. There is an interesting fact about the players who are constantly arguing over which game is better, Fifa or PES. Currently, FIFA is undoubtedly the leader when it comes to soccer games.

Need For Speed

When it comes to racing games, NFS is the most popular franchise ever. It is owned by EA, the same company that introduced FIFA. The first game was introduced in 1992. The global popularity is reached at the beginning of the 2000s, with the massive popularity of PC and consoles. The fame started with the version Underground released in 2003, and Underground 2 in 2004. During that time, this was one of the most popular games in the world.

Other sequels were very successful as well, especially Most Wanted, Carbon, and Shift. Also, we have to mention the online multiplayer version NFS World which is an open world map where you can race against other players from all over the world. The most recent versions might be seeing less popularity, but this is still one of the best racing video game franchises ever. The biggest rivals are Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo, and Dirt.

Tetris

A lot of people might be surprised by seeing this game on the list, but Tetris is one of the most popular video games ever. This franchise earned over $170 million. It was introduced in 1984. One of the main advantages is related to its simplicity. It can be installed on various devices, and the most interesting could be seen during the 90s when you could play it on all sorts of devices, and some of them were created only for Tetris. First versions of mobile phones and even some TVs had this game installed. There are modern versions as well, with improved graphics, while the basic features remain the same.

GTA

The first version of this game was introduced during the 90s. However, it reaches fame with the version GTA 3 from 2001. After that, legendary sequels Vice City and San Andreas made this game one of the most popular ever. This is one of the best-selling franchises ever, and it has earned over $250 million by now.

Each sequel is full of improvements and great features and abilities of the main character while you can have a lot of entertainment since it is a combination of different genres where you can use weapons, drive cars, fly, swim, fight, and a lot more. The latest version is GTA 5 introduced in 2013. Also, we are waiting for another sequel that should be released soon.

Call of Duty

Shooting games are one of the most common choices for gamers today. There are many popular titles. However, none of them is as popular for so many years as the Call of Duty franchise. The first version from 2003 was related to World War 2, along with part 2. After that, the scenario is set in the cold war years or the Middle East. The most popular part of the franchise is Modern Warfare where you can use modern weapons. It is available on different platforms, and there is a mobile version available as well. You can play it in single and multiplayer mode. It is popular in big gaming tournaments as well.

Mario

The first version of Super Mario was released in 1983. Since then, this is one of the most popular video games ever. It was especially popular during the 90s when people were playing games on consoles like Sega and Atari, along with big machines that could be found in malls and gaming centers. There are different versions of this game available, such as Mario Kart, Super Mario, Mario Sports, and more. The earnings of this franchise are near $600 million, and we expect that it will remain popular for a long time.

Pokemon

While it was known as a card game, comic book, and anime, the first games with this theme were released during the 90s. The most popular version was available for Nintendo Gameboy, where you could roam through the map and collect various Pokemons. Also, we have to mention the Pokemon Go app, which leads to the even higher popularity of this franchise in recent years. It is very simple to play it on your phone. Also, it is interesting that you will need to travel around the area if you want to get more of these creatures.

Last Words

Besides these games, we also have to mention Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Street Fighter, Warcraft Final Fantasy, LOL, Digimon, Dragon Balls, and many other titles that have a huge base of fans for a long time.