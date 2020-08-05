Best Selling Car Models in Mexico 2020

The automobile industry has been struggling for years to keep its lines running. Sales are dropping all over the world market, with the latest reported decline of almost 10%. Carmakers are competing among themselves giving the customers the best possible experience implementing the latest tech solutions. Still, new models have seen a lack of interest mostly due to the price, rising car insurance quotes, and the unstable job market. Some vehicles, however, are always popular, especially medium and smaller sedans, except for a few SUVs. If you’re headed south of the border, besides getting good car insurance for your trip like mexicaninsurancestore.com, here’s what you can expect to see on the roads.

Nissan Versa

The Japanese brand is among the most favorite in the world, while in Mexico, it’s been holding the pole position for years. It has 20% of market share, and Versa is one of the most selling models with 16,000 vehicles sold in the past year. This attractive small car used to be the cheapest new car you can buy just a few years back. Nowadays, it comes with a starting price of around $15,000, which is still on the lower side. You can add a lot of different packages, from color to sports features. However, this vehicle is mostly used inside the city limits, making it perfect for maneuvering in traffic jams, and easy parking.

Chevrolet Beat

Chevy is a popular car in Mexico. General Motors launched Chevy Beat in Mexico back in 2018. This little hatchback version is made for moving quickly around the narrow city streets. The car is not made in Mexico, though, but in India. The Beat is not sold in the US; hence it comes with a 5-speed manual transmission only. It’s quite a gas saver, which makes it enormously popular. Currently, it holds around 6% of all car markets in Mexico and rising.

Chevrolet Aveo

Chevy Aveo is like an older brother to Beat. Before Beat hit the market, Aveo was the most asked-for car out of all Chevy models. Aveo model has been holding the market at around 5.5%. The base model has a starting price of $8,800 and offers almost nothing besides the crucial components to make the car drivable. Everything is optional, including the airbags. Since it’s always the base model that is tested for its safety features, without airbags, Aveo got zero stars on a crash test. However, if you’re looking to buy or rent a car in Mexico, don’t let this discourage you. Most cars are equipped with a lot of additional safety and comfort features. Despite everything said, it’s still one of the most desirable small city cars.

Nissan NP300

In South America, it’s called NP300, when it’s actually Nissan Frontier. The bulky pickup truck is the favorite SUV in Mexico. The model is sold all over the world under different names, like Nissan Navara. The muscular body of the car and a large truck bed gives customers the comfort of an SUV and the practicability of a pickup truck. This car is built for off the road adventures, or jobs in rural areas. It won’t let you down even in the extreme conditions. It comes with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic transmissions. Some crash tests have come up to be unsatisfactory when the base model was tested. Luckily, many safety features and packages are available, bringing a better experience to the customers. At the moment, it takes up a little over 4% of the car market.

Nissan March

Nissan Micra or Nissan March, like it’s known for in South America, is one small compact car that replaced the popular Nissan Cherry. The Japanese carmaker has become an expert in cute small city cars, offering their customers comfort and safety on the budget. Nissan March comes in three versions: 3-door hatchback, 5-door hatchback, and sporty 2-door convertible. Nissan played it safe with the new March, putting all the new technology as part of the base model that has already been tested. So, basically, nothing new, but plenty of cool perks that won’t bug or compromise your safety in any way.

Volkswagen Vento

In India and Mexico, VW Polo is called Vento. It’s essentially the same car, build on the same platform. It was presented in Mexico back in 2014 as an Indian-make car. It comes with two types of transmissions: 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The new Vento surpassed the sales of Jetta in Mexico right away. Even though many Volkswagen models are made or assembled in Mexico, Vento is still made half the way across the world, in India. Since it was introduced, this little city car never left the top ten list. Currently, it holds around 3% of the car market.

Kia Rio

Kia is assembled in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and has been one of the most popular models since 2016. The Korean carmaker was the only one not to have huge plunges in sales, keeping the steady flow of customers for years. Kia has one of the best financing policies for the consumers’ market in the industry. Oftentimes there is no money down and 0% interest for the North American market, as well as south of the border. These competitive rates have kept the customers coming back, with Kia throwing in a 7-year guarantee as a bonus. No wonder it sold over 100,000 vehicles across Mexico.

Nissan Sentra

One more Nissan on the list. This one has eight generations-long history with the first one introduced in the US in 1982. In Latin America, Sentra came in 1995 and became an instant hit. Today, things stayed pretty much the same. Despite the public showing love for this model, the critics have been pointing out its many flaws, like poor crash test rating, and cramped space in the back and in the trunk. However, it stays one of the most beloved cars across the globe. The fifth generation of Sentra is manufactured in Mexico, and it stays one of the best-selling compact sedans in the country. With the 25-year long tradition, Japanese makers and Mexican factory workers have reaffirmed the top ten position of Sentra in the market.