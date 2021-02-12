Best RTG Slot Games in 2021 – Top Titles Great Payouts

RealTime Gaming is one of the top software providers for online casinos that cater to US and Canadian players. This provider has been creating top-notch slots and other casino games for many years, and you will find some exciting slots that can offer massive payouts. RTG slot games have become a leading choice for players worldwide, and the company is always working to create and release new games that offer innovative features and top payouts.

Since 1998, RTG has been a top choice for gamblers online, and when you sign up at El Royale Casino, you will have access to all of the popular titles. Check out games for free in a demo mode, or get right into the action by placing a wager. The majority of slots you will find in the high-quality video slots section with bonus features, multiple paylines, great betting options, and even random progressive jackpots!

With the RTG slot collection at El Royale, you will find three-, five-, and six-reel games with appealing themes. All slots offered have verified payout rates and have been audited by a third-party company to ensure fair play. No matter what slot game you choose from RTG, you will enjoy great graphics and sounds along with some of the best payouts online! Let’s take a look at some of the best games to play when you are looking to engage in real money slot action.

Aztec’s Millions

If you are looking for a high-paying progressive jackpot slot, Aztec’s Millions by RTG is one of the great online choices. It is the highest paying jackpot game from this provider, and you will have the chance to win a jackpot payout of at least $1 million! While the game has a simple design and a common Aztec theme, it remains one of the most played slots from RTG and offers huge payouts.

This 5 reel, 25 payline video slot offers multipliers, wilds, scatters, and more. Watch for scatters as you spin the reels. Getting three or more of these will offer an instant payout and trigger the free spin bonus round, where you can earn between 5 and 25 free spins. During this bonus round, all payouts will be tripled.

Aiming to win the progressive jackpot? You will have to get five Aztec’s Millions icons on a payline to be the next winner! Even if you cannot get five symbols, you will earn some great returns with 1, 2, 3 or 4 icons as you can win between 5 and 2500x the bet amount.

Shopping Spree II

As a sequel to one of the oldest slots around, Shopping Spree II presents you with the chance to win a super progressive jackpot while enjoying many base game returns and features. The game is affordable for most players and offers a maximum bet of just $2.25. This game offers a 5-reel layout, and there are only 9 paylines, so it is a relatively basic video slot game. The jackpot starts at $100,000, and you will have to get five Diamond Ring icons with the 20x multiplier located on the middle reel to win.

Besides being able to play for a huge paying progressive jackpot, Shopping Spree II also offers some other great features. You will be able to trigger a free spin bonus round by getting three or more scatters on the reels. This awards 9 free spins, and there are extra money icons that will be placed on the reels. These icons can add bonus spins to the round to increase the number of spins and the amount that can be won.

Shopping Spree II has become one of the most played video slots from RTG, and the game offers an appealing theme while presenting modern graphics and smooth gameplay on PCs or mobile devices.

Goblin’s Treasure

This is one of the most lucrative slot games from RTG with 5 reels of action and 25 paylines. The game can be played for bets ranging from just $0.01 to $25, so it will fit into any casino budget. You can boost game payouts with the two wild icons that are in play. The first is the Goblin, which will appear on the first reel. This icon can contain between 1 and 5 goblins, and your overall payouts will be multiplied by how many appear when using the wild to create a winning combination.

The other wild is the treasure chest, appearing on the fifth reel. When a Goblin wild is on reel 1 and the treasure chest on reel 5, you will earn 15 free spins. The great thing is that this free spin round can be retriggered, offering 10 additional free spins!

This super slot game also has two progressives that can be won. Both are triggered at random, so every player will have a chance to be a jackpot winner after a real money spin on the game!

IC Wins

This is one of the newest releases from RTG, and it has already captivated many players. This exciting game offers 6 reels, and there are 4096 ways to win. Besides earning payouts from combinations in the base game, you will enjoy more rewards with the scatters, re-spins, multipliers, guaranteed wins, and free spins.

One of the best features of this video slot is the Guaranteed Re-Spin Win feature. This is triggered at random, and you will earn guaranteed payouts as the reels keep spinning until a winning combination appears! There is also a random multiplier worth up to 7x that will be applied to payouts.

The free spins can also boost your account balance, and when you get three or more scatters, you will trigger the free spin round earning between 8 and 16 spins based on how many scatters appear. During the free spins, a random multiplier is applied for each round, and this can be from 1x to 7x.