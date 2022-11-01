4 Best Robot Vacuums Perfect For Efficient Cleaning 2022 – Best for Dirty Carpets

Robot vacuums make it easy for homeowners to maintain clean floors, allowing them to focus on other tasks. However, certain areas like carpeted floors are one of the most difficult places to clean even for the robots.

Also, dirty carpets often trigger allergies and lead to numerous health problems. Thus, investing in a robot vacuum perfect for carpets is an excellent option in such a scenario.

However, as the demand for robot vacuums has increased, the market has become more saturated, making it difficult to determine the best.

In this article, we have reviewed some of the best robot vacuums that are perfect for cleaning carpets. Read on to know more.

1. Yeedi Vac 2 Pro

This robot vacuum requires only two minutes to install and begin operation. And because it comes with a remote, you don’t even need to leave the couch to operate it.

With some amazing features, it is a good contender on our list. Given its low price, we were impressed by this vacuum’s ability to remove pet hair from hard-to-reach areas. It also features a highly spacious dust bag.

We discovered that it navigated obstacles with ease. This vacuum first had difficulty getting over the raised trim between the carpet and hard floors, but after two or three attempts, it could do so.

2. iRobot Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum

This model belongs to the iRobot Roomba 600 series, which consists of inexpensive, durable robot vacuums that do precisely what vacuums are intended to do: remove dirt from carpets and hard floors.

These vacuum cleaners feature two brush rolls that move in opposite directions. This feature is exclusive to vacuums in this price range.

Some individuals may prefer the more predictable coverage of mapping robot vacuum cleaners, but this cheaper alternative gets the job done efficiently. During the testing phase, we discovered that this model had no difficulty locating its dock after a cleaning cycle and rarely got stuck.

This gadget may be connected to your WiFi network, and its app can be used to turn it on and off and set a cleaning schedule. Additionally, it is compatible with voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

3. Roborock S7

Roborock is a well-known manufacturer of these gadgets. Roborock has been producing these devices for quite some time. Therefore, you can trust the products produced by this company.

This particular model is one of the best vacuum cleaners out there in the market and it is advantageous in numerous ways.

Many of the latest robot vacuums can also be used as mops, although they resemble dust mops rather than conventional mops. You can simultaneously mop and vacuum by attaching the water tank and the mop pad to the back of the vacuum intake.

This feature is useful for wiping up dust and little spills, but it does not permanently remove sticky residue or stubborn stains.

This robot can even determine the type of floor it is standing on. The floor mapping feature is also really beneficial.

One tester remarked, “First, it worked around the room’s perimeter, and then it worked carefully around the furniture.” They also claimed that “Upon completion, it effortlessly docked and emptied itself on the first attempt.”

Even though it is equipped with technologies to avoid obstacles, it did get entangled on a few cords. Thus we recommend clearing the area before use.

When the cleaning cycle is complete, the vacuum returns to its dock and empties its dustbag, which, according to the manufacturer, can remain full for up to 30 days.

This type lacks innovative mapping, so you’ll need to use the vacuum’s magnetic border strips to prevent it from entering certain areas. This robot vacuum does not typically avoid smaller objects such as socks or wires; therefore, you must perform basic cleaning before using it.

And you can utilize its application for a smooth experience. This WiFi-enabled robot vacuum comes with a remote, allowing you to control it as you see fit.

4. Dreametech W10

This is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on our list. It can clean corners and against walls and furniture. It is simple to set up, but the robot vacuum requires the app to function.

You may start and stop cleaning, set a timetable, and create no-go zones using the app. Additionally, this device features numerous cleaning modes and you can choose any of them based on your requirements.

During our testing phase, we found that initially, the robot had difficulty returning to the dock, but as it traveled more, it became much more adept at traversing space. Because the vacuum creates a map after each cleaning, it gains intelligence with each run.

However, remember that if the furniture is relocated too close to the docking station, it can confuse the vacuum; therefore, be sure to position the docking station away from furniture and messy areas.

Before cleaning, it is necessary to clear the floor of wires and other loose objects, as the vacuum can become entangled on them.

If the vacuum becomes stuck or cannot locate its docking station, the app will notify you on your phone so that you may manually relocate it or return it to the station. The big dustbin and long cleaning duration make it suitable for more extensive settings.

Final Verdict

These were some of the many amazing options out there in the market. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is our top pick due to its two counter-rotating brush rolls’ effectiveness in removing debris from various surfaces.

It is also user-friendly, WiFi-compatible, and inexpensive. Also, it features customized cleaning.

If you wish to save money and prefer a gadget with a remote rather than one that connects to WiFi, the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum is an excellent option. It performed well in our tests, particularly for removing pet hair, and it is narrow enough to fit comfortably under furniture.