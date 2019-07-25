Best Restaurants in Niagara Falls Canada

When visiting Canada there are a lot of places people should go to, one of those are Niagara Falls. Those falls are breathtaking and they provide calmness and tranquility that is much desired. Many people like to combine this with good food and meals, and Niagara Falls is also full of various excellent restaurants and other places to eat. We would see which the best restaurants in Niagara Falls in Canada are.

Boston Pizza

For many people all over the world, the perfect meal includes pizza and there is not a better meal than it. If you want some of the best pizza in the world, you can surely have it, Niagara Falls. Many people consider that Boston Pizza is the best place to have pizza when you visit Niagara Falls. The place is located on Clifton Hill. If you love sports, then this is the best place for it as well since this is also a sports bar that offers its customers to play video games and to watch the NFL as well.

Hard Rock Café

This place is also located on Clifton Hill and it belongs to a brand that is one of the most known and popular in the industry. The place offers traditional American cuisine, and there are various burgers and sandwiches offered and nachos, as well.

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar

This venue is located in Fallsview and it is one of the best places to have steaks and top quality meat meals. There is not a better place to have a steak in Niagara Falls, and broader, than here since there are served with various vegetables such as fantastic potatoes that are prepared with garlic. To make the entire ambient even better, the restaurant offers a plethora of various wines to choose from depending on the kind of steak you are having.

Carpaccio Restaurant & Bar

The location of this one is on Lundy’s Lane and the restaurant is among the best-decorated and designed ones with a lot of space. The restaurant if the best for all those who are looking for Italian food of all kinds, such as carious pasta and other traditional Italian dishes.

Watermark

It is located on the building called Fallsview and it is on floor No. 33. One of the best things about the place itself is that it offers an unprecedented view over Niagara Falls which is combined with some great dishes and meals that can be found there. You can find it all, from various salads to steaks and desserts.

Basa Brazilian Steakhouse

The location of this one is also on Fallsview. The best thing about this one is the fact that it offers a lot of meals that are prepared right away and steaks are prepared on fire. To be more precise, there are more than 12 different types of meat that are offered there and that are prepared on fire. If you like salad, they have more than 70 of those.