Best Restaurants in Montreal Canada

Canada has a lot of places that people should visit, but when we are talking about urban areas and cities that are among the nicest not only in Canada but in North America, we should mention that Montreal is one of those. When people go there, they want to see the sight and, for some people, more importantly, they want to eat some good food. There are hundreds of places where people can eat in Montreal but let’s see what the best restaurants in Montreal are.

Hélicoptère

This one is located on the following address: 4255 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, Canada. It should be noted that this restaurant belongs to the generation of newer ones since it started to work in 2018. We should also point out that the restaurant looks fancy and posh but it offers a great variety of various meals and salad and, even though it may not seem like it, the prices are affordable for that part of the world.

Le St-Urbain

This one is located on the following address: 96 Rue Fleury O, Montréal, Canada. It should be noted that this restaurant is in the business for more than ten years and that its popularity is always increasing. The restaurant is characterized by French cuisine and there are a lot of traditional meals apart from the modern ones.

Alep

This one is located on the following address: 199 Rue Jean-Talon Est, Montréal, Canada. We should mention that this is a restaurant that primarily offers traditional Syrian and Armenian cuisine and dishes. There are a variety of various dips and it should be noted that there are a lot of interesting dishes with garlic and fish.

Chez Tousignant

This one is located on the following address: 6956 Rue Drolet, Montréal, Canada. This one is the best place for all those who love fast food and snacks and this s the best restaurant of that kind in entire Montreal. So, if you are for hotdogs, French fries and various cheese toppings, this is a perfect place for you. If we tale into the account that the prices are very reasonable, this place may be the ideal stopping point for tourists.

Montréal Plaza

This one is located on the following address: 6230 Rue St-Hubert, Montréal, Canada. If you come to Montreal and you are looking for a bit fancy and luxurious place, this is the perfect place for you. The entire restaurant is very elegant and nicely designed with some traditional note. On the other hand, the place also provides a sense of comfort to its guests, there are numerous dishes and salads offered and they are combined with some great wines.

Pho Tay Ho

This one is located on the following address: 6414 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, Canada. If you are feeling for Vietnamese cuisine, this is the perfect place to go to. The entire ambient is designed and decorated in that way and there are a lot of traditional Vietnamese meals and drinks there.