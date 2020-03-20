5 Best Ranked Website Builders in 2020

It doesn’t matter how long you are in the business world or how big your business is. We live in a world of modern technology and it is necessary to adapt to the current situation. For example, most of the businesses are promoting through social media. Despite that, most of them are using the Internet to offer products or services to their customers. In today’s world, people are not willing to wait in line to buy a product. They would rather choose to stay at home and buy a product with a couple of clicks.

Well, everything that we said confirms that each business in the world needs to have a website. However, many people refuse to do that because of one simple reason. The website building process seems too complicated to them. They believe it is necessary to possess coding skills and programming knowledge. However, that is not exactly correct.

Fortunately, many website builders will help you create a website. They do not require any specific knowledge because you can all do with a couple of clicks. If even that seems too complex to you, there are many tutorials on YouTube that will explain to you how current website builders work.

According to websiteplanet.com, there are a couple of website builders that deserve people’s attention. Indeed, using a website builder will save your money a lot. You won’t have to hire a web developer and spend your budget on that. Yet, you must pick the right one. Because of that, we are willing to share the list of best-ranked website builders in 2020.

Let’s find them out together.

WordPress

We need to start the list with the most popular website builder in the world. Believe it or not, around 35% of the websites in the world are made via this website builder. This is a huge number and there is a good reason why this platform is so popular for website building.

WordPress is a self-hosted platform that comes with many amazing features. First of all, it is very easy to use. You don’t have to be a genius to realize how to make a website with this platform. The users will have the chance to find millions of themes that they can use to design their website. Indeed, for some of them, you will have to pay. Yet, they come with many amazing features and we believe you won’t regret it.

Despite that, let’s imagine that you want to add some functions to your website. For example, you want to add a contact form to your website. Well, for something like that you will have the chance to add a plugin to your website. There is also a huge number of them that will make your website more professional.

There is one small thing that we need to explain before ending this part. You should know that there are 2 versions of WP – WordPress.com and WordPress.org. Currently here, we were talking about wordpress.org. WordPress.com is something different, and we suggest you check this link to see the difference between these two.

Wix

Well, you have probably seen the ads for this website builder on YouTube. It seems that they invested a lot in the YouTube marketing campaign. You can often see them in the beginning or at the end of the video.

Anyway, this website builder software is another cloud-based platform. It comes with a powerful set of features that are making website building a lot easier.

First of all, this software is fully-hosted. In other words, you do not have to spend money on hosting. Each user will have the chance to use hundreds of different templates. You just need to pick the one that is will completely match with your business.

Anyway, the good thing is that each template is fully editable. Wix is a drag-and-drop site builder. Your task is to pick the elements you want to include in the website pages and set them in the right location.

Weebly

Well, this list would not be full without mentioning Weebly. The users of this software like to highlight the number of designs that you can find here. Despite that, you can edit those designs without any coding skills.

Just like the previous two site builders, this one is fully-hosted. You won’t have to additionally install any software to manage your website.

Thanks to built-in support for eCommerce, many people will have the chance to easily create their online store. We already said that most of the people are now looking for the products online. That is one more reason why you should use this tool to create your website.

Shopify

Well, we will continue this article in the same manner. If your goal is to start an eCommerce business, then this website is a perfect choice. Millions of eCommerce entrepreneurs are using this platform to manage their webstores and offer products to their customers.

The first thing that you should know is that Shopify is an all-in-one fully-hosted solution. In other words, backups, updates, and software-managing are not something you should worry about. All these things Shopify does instead of you.

Each business owner will have the chance to offer a wide range of payment options to his customers. First of all, there is an integrated payment solution under the name “Shopify Payments”. Yet, you can also add third-party payment gateways to accept payments.

Finally, the best feature of all is the ability to measure the success of your online store. You will get powerful stats, easy marketing solutions, etc.

Squarespace

We will end this list with another professional website builder that is well-known because of simplicity and great designs.

It doesn’t matter which type of content you plan to publish on your website. The designs that you will find are suitable for all of them. The websites are completely editable. However, there is one thing that previous website builders from our list do not offer. With Squarespace, you can use multiple templates for the same website at once. This will make your site more attractive and interesting to visitors.

This platform also comes with an eCommerce plan. You will have the chance to manage products, orders, coupon discounts, etc.

So, what do you think? Which website builder seems like the best option?