Best PDF to PPT Converters 2021

At some point in your professional life, you will find yourself in a situation where you need to convert your PDF file into a PPT, or PowerPoint, presentation. This is the simplest way possible you can avoid retyping all of the content or even worse creating all of the content from scratch again. Retyping is without any doubt one of the most time-consuming and tedious processes out there. By finding a proper converter you can preserve all of the time you would spend on activities like this and prevent all of the time-wasting and struggle.

Because of this process that, believe it or not, became a pretty common one, a high number of services, tools, and programs have been created in the last two decades. Finding the best one can be a really troublesome process in case you are not really sure what you are looking for. This was the reason we’ve decided to create an article where we will get you through all the best PDF to PPT converters you can find on the internet. There is a wide array of tools you can use. They work either online or offline. Or better yet, some of them are working both ways.

In this article, we are going to present with a short summary of what you will get with each tool can offer you in terms of converting PDF to PPT files. If you are using offline tools, you will prevent the trouble you would have of uploading and downloading. When it comes to online converters they will save you all the trouble of installing a program, much-needed plugins, and frequent updates. It all depends on you what you need from software like this. Without wasting your time any further, let us start with this list of ours.

EasePDF

We are going to start this list of ours with EasePDF. This is free software that you can use with the utmost ease. There are no features that you need to pay in order to have the whole package. When it comes to the interface, it is a very simple one and it looks comfortable.

Also, according to EasePDFs privacy policy, all of the information that you uploaded on their website is going to be erased in the next 24 hours. So, you can count on the most secure online converter out there.

There are multiple ways you can upload and download your files on this website. This software is integrated with a lot of popular clouds storing platforms like OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive. By doing this you can avoid downloading or uploading from a specific PC or laptop. Also, you can upload the file through a URL link.

If you are interested in this software, you can check out EasePDF.

TalkHelper PDF Converter

The first entry on our list is TalkHelper PDF Converter. This is a software that has plenty of features when it comes to converting PDF files into a high number of other formats. Besides that, it has been regarded as one of the best PDF to PPT file converters that works offline. You will have all the much-needed privacy because you don’t need to upload all of your PDF files to a cloud and convert them online.

Aside from being one very competent converter, you are going to be able to split, merge, and extract all of the specific pages from your file. When it comes to the adding files you selected for conversion, this is a very simple and convenient process that works on the drag-and-drop principle. The speed of conversion is one of the highest you are going to find among all of the software on the internet. The result is a high-quality PPT file you are going to be able to use anywhere you want.

Adobe Acrobat

Anyone who even heard about PDF knows what Adobe Acrobat is. However, maybe you didn’t know that this popular software offers its users much more than a PDF reader. One of the features that can be found among Adobe Acrobat features is a PDF to PPT converter. This is one of the best features that you will find in this software. It has one really cool addition; it gets rid of all reformatting tasks without any effort from you.

This is different from many tools that have a conversion that is interfering with other parts of the software like objects, bullets, layout, and tables. With this one, you can be sure that this is not going to happen. Even better, if you are in need of selecting only a specific part of your PDF file, this tool will help you find and use it in the shortest possible time. You don’t need to worry in case your file is too old because this software will update it and turn it in a PPT immediately. The only downside, if we can call it that, is that it is not free.

SmallPDF

Now, we have an online converter, SmallPDF, that is regarded as one of the best online PDF converters you can find. One of the best things about it is that is completely free. The only thing this online converter asks of you is a good internet connection, and the only thing you need to do is upload your PDF file and download the result of the conversion. It is pretty simple to use because you need only to select the location where the result will be downloaded.

Since this is an online converter, you are going to be able to use it without downloading it to your PC or laptop. This converter really focuses on the privacy of its users because all of the files that you uploaded are going to be deleted after a short period of time and that will provide you with just enough much-needed privacy. According to the SmallPDF team, all of the files are erased an hour after the conversion. When you know the process of converting PDF files to PPT or PPTX, you know that this is a really complicated process. SmallPDF makes it look much easier than it really is.

Zamzar

The last entry on our list is Zamzar. This is one of the most popular and most frequently used converters you can find on the internet, literally, because it is an online converter. Also, this is one of the best alternative tools that will prevent you from downloading and installing software on your PC. The whole process is divided into three steps. The first step is uploading the file on the site by one click.

The second step choosing the format you want to convert it in, in this case, PPT. In case you don’t have enough time to wait for the process to be finished, you can insert your own email address where you will receive the file once it is converted. Since this is a tool that lives online, you can use it from any platform you might have and you can use it anywhere in the world.